I was thinking about my laptop computer. When it is open and on, I can do so many things with it. I can search the internet, read books, study, access Facebook or podcasts, and sundry other things.
If not used for a time a screen saver takes over and fills the screen to protect it. If much time goes by the computer shuts itself down, and I have to manually restart it. It is an inconvenience but necessary to use it again.
Oftentimes, we are very much like my laptop. When we come to church on Sunday we are on for a time. We quote scripture, walk with a smile, are polite, laugh, and be decent to one another.
Could it be all we are showing others is our screen saver? It kicks on and we walk around with a beautiful uploaded, preprogrammed picture that we want everyone to see.
The further we get from Sunday we have a tendency to shut down and go to sleep. Nothing is accomplished after that because we are no longer operating in him.
The week goes by and all of a sudden on Saturday night or Sunday morning we realize the screen needs to be turned back on. It is expected. We want people to see our beautiful screen protector, even though we haven’t read our Bibles, prayed, spent time with God, interceded for brothers and sisters, reached out to the lost, or blessed our neighbors.
Could it be that we, like our laptop computers, are intermittent (on & off)? Could it be that the screen we show to others is not the real screen? Could it be that we think we are fooling others when the truth is we are fooling ourselves? Could it be that God will meet you where you are and help you create a real, true and honest screen?
God has the ability to turn you on and keep you on for the rest of your earthly life. He wants to give you 24/7/365 access to the world wide web, him. You can ask him questions, seek his presence, bathe in his love, know you’re pardoned and cleansed of sin and guilt, read and study his word, and be transformed and changed into his likeness.
He wants no downtime for a screen saver to take over. Your screen will display the truth. Your screen will display life. Your screen will display love. You will be real.
Matthew 6:33 says, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
And Matthew 7:7 says, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.”
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
