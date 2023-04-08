By Brian Hasenkopf
It must have taken great hutzpah for the apostle John to write the opening lines of his gospel.
Imagine a Jewish fisherman setting forth to write a new Genesis. With his “In the beginning …” opening line, he was essentially telling the world (Jew and Gentile) what follows is a new creation, a new reality.
Concluding his gospel in the context of meeting the resurrected Christ, John tells us, “these [confirming miracles] have been written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that by believing you may have life in His name.”
The greatest event in human history took place on that first Easter morning. Jesus of Nazareth was raised from the dead. His resurrection was something far different from reviving or resuscitating a dead body.
There were a number of cases in the Bible where people were brought back to life only to die again, for example, Jairus’s daughter or Lazarus. Those were not resurrections. Jesus is the first one to be resurrected, so as to never die again. In 1 Corinthians 15, one of the greatest sustained discussions on the theme of resurrection, the apostle Paul explains that “Christ is the first fruits” of the resurrection.
Resurrection is a new reality that begins with Jesus rising from the dead. Its importance cannot be overstated. Again, Paul notes, “if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is vain, your faith also is vain.”
Such importance may be the catalyst behind the apostle John setting forth to write a new Genesis, a new creation, a new reality. The following is one of my favorite quotes by C.S. Lewis. In his book “Miracles,” Lewis captures the same sentiment, “To preach Christianity meant to preach the resurrection … The New Testament writers speak as if Christ’s achievement in rising from the dead was the first event of its kind in the whole history of the universe. He is the ‘first fruits,’ the pioneer of life,’ He has forced open a door that has been locked since the death of the first man. He has met, fought, and beaten the King of Death. Everything is different because He has done so. This is the beginning of the New Creation: A new chapter in cosmic history has opened.”
I love the statement, “He has forced open a door … locked since the death of the first man.” It takes us back to the first creation, and then carries us forward to a new reality; from sin to salvation, from slavery to freedom, from the perishable to the imperishable.
Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life; the one who believes in Me will live, even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26)
On that first Easter, Christ opened the door to the reality of resurrection! That is a message for every Sunday, not just Easter Sunday.
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
