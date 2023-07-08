By Brian Hasenkopf
The power or right to act, speak or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.
The absence of subjection to foreign domination or despotic government. The state of not being imprisoned or enslaved.
These are the ways in which the Oxford dictionary defines freedom.
What does it mean to be free? We live in the “land of the free and home of the brave,” right?
It is interesting that our anthem ends in a question. Can you say that you are truly free?
One of the greatest liberating acts in the Old Testament is God delivering his people from the slavery of Pharaoh in Egypt. The curious part about the story is that the writer uses the same Hebrew verb to describe “serving” Pharaoh and “serving” God.
In fact, the same word is used to describe the work of Adam in the garden. The range of meaning even includes the idea of “worship.”
God says to Pharaoh through Moses, “Let my people go, so that they may worship me.” The use of the same word suggests there is a relationship — albeit antithetical, between the activity rendered in slavery and that rendered in worship.
In some sense, what we are enslaved to is exacting from us a form of worship, which is rightly due elsewhere, namely, God. With the Exodus story, we often think its overarching theme is one of freedom.
One writer has challenged that its overarching purpose is to reveal or make known the one true God (YHWH). He notes, “Pharaoh’s arrogant question sets up the knowledge of [God] as the context for the drama. “And Pharaoh said, ‘Who is YHWH that I should obey His voice to let Israel go? I do not know YHWH, and besides, I will not let Israel go,’” (Exodus 5:2).
In this context, freedom is subordinate to knowing God. God is bringing his people out of Egypt in order to know him and serve him, and as a consequence of that be free. The apostle Paul uses similar language in describing the salvation of God in Christ.
In Romans 6, he writes, “when you were slaves of sin, you were free in relation to righteousness. … But now having been freed from sin and enslaved to God, you [have] the outcome, eternal life.”
Freedom is subordinate to the object of our service or worship. To know and serve God leads to freedom; true humanity, eternal life, and the fullness of joy. To serve anything else leads to slavery; a deconstruction of our humanity, and eternal death. With this understanding, the words of Christ become utmost in importance. “No one knows the Son except the Father; nor does anyone know the Father except the Son, and anyone to whom the Son determines to reveal Him,” (Matthew 11:27).
Jesus alone makes known God the Father, which then leads to true freedom. Jesus said, “If you continue in my word, then you are truly disciples of mine, and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”
Are you free? Christ offers you true freedom today.
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.