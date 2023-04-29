By Bill Wisniewski
Are you going to heaven? When I have asked this question of various people, the typical answer is, “I hope so.”
It seems there is a general sense of knowing something about heaven, as well as the other option. Most people feel that unless you are a mass murderer, you have a reasonable chance of getting to heaven.
A simple way to get to the basis for their hope is to ask the question, “When you die and are standing at the gate of heaven and God asks you why he should let you in, what would your answer be?”
Although not scripturally accurate, this scenario does get us thinking about what it is we are counting on to make us fit for heaven. The usual answer to this question is, “Well, I’ve tried to be nice to other people, to treat others as I would want them to treat me.” Or perhaps, “I figure that the good I’ve done will outweigh the bad, so God should be satisfied with that.”
Then I would ask, “Just how good is good enough? What is God’s standard?” At this point, most people get uncomfortable, as they sense that if indeed God has a standard by which to measure our lives, we all fall way short of it. The fact is that since God is perfect, perfection is the requirement to live with him. Then I may hear something to the effect of, “Well, no one can really know for sure if they are going to heaven anyway. We’ll just do the best we can and hope for the best.”
Thankfully, the Bible does not leave us with such uncertainty. The message of the Bible is like one of those bad news/good news reports. The bad news is that God’s standard is perfection. What God requires of us is that we always do everything right all of the time, without fail, and never ever do anything wrong. Anything less than this is known as sin.
However, as bad as the bad news is, the good news is even better. There is one person who has lived on this earth who did meet the standard of a perfect life. Jesus, the Son of God, willingly took the punishment due to sinners (like us) when he died on the cross, so that they would be free from the guilt, penalty and power of sin.
When we trust, by faith, that he died for our sin personally, all of that sin is forgiven, and we receive in exchange his righteousness. That sin will never be held against us ever again. We are free! Free to love our Lord, and free to stand before our Creator and Judge unafraid!
The Bible says in 1t John 5:13, “I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life.” We don’t need to wonder, when our confidence is based on the perfect work of the perfect man who made the perfect sacrifice for sinners. Our “good works” will never be good enough, and there is no wonder that it leaves us without confidence. But thanks be to Jesus. He paid it all! Trust in him alone. When you do, the Holy Spirit will give you the assurance of eternal life, forgiveness of sin, and peace with God (Romans 5:1 and 8:1-2), and guidance to follow Jesus.
Bill Wisniewski is pastor of Wadsworth Avenue Evangelical Church in Meadville.
