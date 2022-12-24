If the United States had a motto — beyond “E Pluribus Unum,” “In God We Trust,” “With Liberty and Justice for All” “All Men Are Created Equal” — I mean one we really live by, it just might be “Bigger Is Better!”
Americans, it seems, expect that we’ll always get a deal — one judged by quantity as well as quality!
We like things to be both “super-sized” and on “the dollar menu.” It’s why we have Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs and Costcos. Each year at Emmanuel Church’s Election Day Sauerkraut Supper, we hear the compliment/complaint: “So much food!/too much food!” We Americans like to impress with excess!
Even Christmas has not escaped this most American of impulses. As parents, we want our children’s eyes to pop with amazement at the quantity of presents under the tree and their minds to melt when they get what they’d been dreaming of. Credit consolidators say holidays are the biggest reasons parents go into debt, exceeding their credit limits for the sake of the wow factor.
Christmas décor fits the same bill — when my children were little, we’d take evening rides to look at the season’s sparkle. “That’s a lotta lights!” we’d exclaim, each house more done-up than the last. More recently, neighbors compete using inflatables as well — two homes at the entrance to Hillcrest both win the “Clark Griswold Lavish Light Display” to the delight of all who drive by!
I’m guessing they claimed the electricity quota for all of Hillcrest, since the rest of the neighborhood is fairly dark! And just at mile-100 mark when driving down Interstate 79 at night, there’s the most outrageous and YouTube-worthy light display in all of western Pennsylvania! Semis were stopping in front of me to gawk and nearly caused pile-ups!
But the display that amazed me the most last year was nothing like these — just a trio of light-up plastic figures, tucked among some shrubs along Park Avenue. Jesus, Mary and Joseph! Nothing more. Just them — the nuclear holy family. Aglow from within — silent light, holy light. The love of the Father as seen on the face of the Son. And it moved me. Even without the Trans-Siberian Orchestra soundtrack. Just the three. As if the shepherds were gone, the angels had vanished, and nothing remained but the satisfying stink of the friendly beasts that ’round them stood.
Elijah, at a crisis point in his life, really needed to hear from God (I Kings 19). His enemies were after him. He felt alone in his mission. He hid in a cave. God said, come out. Three forces passed by him — earth, wind and fire (not the group, but … hmmm!). God was not in the quaking, the blowing or the burning. Then came a silent whisper … and God spoke.
That display isn’t up this year. But I’ll never forget how eloquently it conveyed the core of Christmas.
May you find time to just sit and listen for that quietest Voice this weekend. And may the real Miracle of Christmas work His miracle in your heart.
God bless us every one.
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
