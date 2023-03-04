Years ago, my friends and I would walk down the railroad tracks. We would practice and challenge one another to see who could walk the rail and keep their balance and not fall off.
Sometimes, the challenge was how long one could stay on the rail, sometimes it was how fast one could go down the rail, and sometimes it’s what we did while we walked and talked.
Once in a while, we would find evidence of someone putting a penny on the track so the heavy train and cars would squish it flat. No harm, no foul, except to Lincoln’s face.
These things were done in innocence. There are people that put other things on the train tracks, things that could possibly derail or cause damage. This is called sabotage, a premeditated act that may cause catastrophic loss.
In Christianity, I have always been told that Matthew 28:19-20 is a commandment from Jesus to witness and so it may be. However, many have used it as a form of sabotage to God’s plan.
Yes, God wants us to share Jesus, but he wants it done correctly. In my studies, I have come away from that passage and realized Jesus was saying, “As you go take me with you.”
This means don’t leave Jesus at home. Take him to the grocery store, gas station, bowling alley, work and every other place you go. I wouldn’t hide my wife in the house all the time; we have a relationship and I would want her to go with me wherever I go.
Others derail God’s plan by being one-sided. Everything is about going to hell if you don’t do this or don’t do that. We wrongly use guilt, shame, consequences, threats and fear to motivate people. What about love, redemption, propitiation, restoration, rebirth and relationship? Did Jesus say to Zacchaeus to get down from that tree, you heinous sinner, don’t you know that the flames are licking your feet right now? No! He came to his house, he respected him, loved him and the Holy Spirit did the work of convicting him. It was the goodness of God that brought him to repentance and then restitution. Jesus did not take him down the tracks of guilt, shame or fear. That would have been sabotaging the whole experience. No! He walked him down the tracks holding his hand in love helping him to keep his balance and showing him a better way.
We can either assist God in the great commission or we can sabotage his plan by what we do on the tracks of life. You decide. Take him with you and focus on his goodness which brings men to repentance. Don’t use those things that would derail the train. They do cause harm and fouls.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
