By Tim Solomon
The cry of the human heart echoes throughout the Scriptures. From the blood-soaked earth anguishing over Abel’s death at Cain’s hand (Genesis 4:10) to the saints sorrowing beneath the heavenly altar begging God to avenge their martyrdom (Revelation 6:9-11), the Bible never shies away from asking the hard question of why there is suffering.
The oft-overlooked prophet Habakkuk voices the matter most pointedly (1:2-4) — “O Lord, how long shall I cry for help and You will not hear? Or cry to You ‘violence!’ and You will not save? Why do You make me see iniquity and why do You idly look at wrong? Destruction and violence are before me, strife and contention arise. … For the wicked surround the righteous, so justice goes forth perverted.”
Believers often lose faith at this very point — “if there is a God, ‘He’ must not be good; if ‘He’ is good, ‘He’ must not be God.” “Professional atheists” such as the late Christopher Hitchens and my seminary buddy Bart Ehrman, who has made a career of convincing folks the Bible is not believable, all raise this as their key objection to faith.
Recent world events give even believers similar cause to wonder if the atheists don’t have a point. Over 45,000 died from the Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey, all crushed within seconds. My Syrian relatives live, mercifully, some distance from the disaster zone, but are involved in the relief efforts on their side of the border.
Less tragically but with potentially widespread effects, a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, last week. Cleanup efforts involved draining the liquids from the tankers, then setting them on fire! My son’s family and thousands of others live within 10 miles of this disaster and must wonder if this cough or that headache is the onset of toxic poisoning.
Why would a good God permit such things? Let’s grant for a moment the atheists’ conclusion: there is no Deity; no SuperGod poised to fly to our aid; nothing out there but air. We’re on our own.
Alas, bad things still happen! What now? Now we look to other causes of our crises. Now we look to ourselves.
Since the earthquakes, Turkish citizens are angry that their government recently reduced regulations on new construction, making buildings more prone to collapse when the ground shakes … as often it does.
And news sources tell us “In December of 2017, the Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era regulation requiring new brake systems on oil trains. Obama-era rules tried to get much better braking systems for trains carrying hazardous materials.” Industry, railroad and chemical companies lobbied against the regulations and in 2018 the Trump administration did away with them, bragging they were helping the free markets.
We want freedom — even from God. When we get it, we blame God for the results of our acts. Jesus refused to blame the victims of disasters in his day. But he suggested we learn from our mistakes: “Unless you repent, you too will all perish.” (Luke 13:1-5)
Happy Lent. Let’s repent.
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
