A powerful article I came across asked this question that many followers of Christ are often faced with: Is what I’m feeling conviction or guilt?
Conviction is a word typically used by Christians to describe how the Holy Spirit points out sin in our lives and draws us to repentance.
John 16:8 says, “And when (the Holy Spirit) comes, he will convict the world concerning sin and righteousness and judgment.”
Conviction is a two-stage process: The Holy Spirit shows you your sin, and He shows you how to turn from it and walk instead in righteousness.
Unless you recognize your own shortcomings and flaws, you cannot receive the gift of grace.
This process often isn’t pleasant; no one likes to be reminded of how imperfect they are.
But the more we see how undeserving we are, the more grateful we are to our Savior for loving us anyway.
And so conviction, as messy as it is, is a healthy step to growing closer to God.
Guilt, on the other hand, is not from the Spirit, but from Satan.
And because guilt and conviction can often seem so similar, Satan relies on our own confusion and uncertainty to break us down.
In her article “Discerning the Difference Between Holy Spirit Conviction and Demonic Condemnation,” Kathy Degraw says this: (Satan) is hoping we will take on the emotions of guilt, regret, blame and shame.
He wants these emotions to plant a seed inside us; telling us that we are no good, that we will do it again and nobody is going to forgive us for our mistakes.
The ultimate goal of conviction is to shape you into a better person and follower of Christ, whereas the ultimate goal of guilt is to make you feel as hopeless, worthless, and loveless as possible.
Guilt leaves out that critical step of “turning” that allows us to change for the better instead of dwelling on our mistakes.
“For Godly grief produces a repentance that leads to salvation without regret, whereas worldly grief produces death,” 2 Corinthians 7:9-10.
As we’ve already seen, guilt can seriously take a toll on our relationship with Jesus.
It drives a wedge between us and Him by reminding us of how much of a failure we are.
It makes us feel inadequate to approach the throne of God, even though the Bible encourages us to approach boldly because of what Jesus has done on our behalf.
Guilt says we are responsible for saving ourselves, and that because we can’t do it, we have no hope.
Grace says Jesus has done all that we cannot, and that he is the salvation and hope for all.
This article from GraceThruFaith puts it perfectly: “Normally a person experiencing conviction will be drawn toward the Lord to receive His forgiveness, like Peter did after denying Him.
“If we’re looking toward the cross, it’s conviction.
“If we’re running away and hiding, it’s guilt.”
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
