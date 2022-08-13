One of the last teaching moments between Jesus and his disciples comes at an evening meal in a home in Bethany just outside Jerusalem (see Mark 14).
Earlier, while making their way to Jerusalem for Passover, Jesus foretold on three different occasions that he would be delivered up to the authorities, suffer, die and rise.
And now, just two days before Passover, the Jewish authorities are stealthily seeking a way to put him to death. Meanwhile, Jesus enjoys a meal with his friends and disciples.
The teaching moment comes when an anonymous woman arrives and pours an entire jar of costly perfume over Jesus — head to toe. Watching the event, some in the room become visibly angry with the woman for being what they refer to as “wasteful.” Having the value of a year’s salary, they think the perfume should’ve been sold and the proceeds given to the poor.
So comes the teaching moment — another lesson on priority and value scale of the Kingdom of God. Understand that helping the poor, who are among the most vulnerable of society, is a good thing! Jesus is teaching his disciples, however, to recognize not just what is good or better, but what is best.
It’s like that part in the air travel safety speech that seems counterintuitive: “Put your oxygen mask on first before assisting others.” Understanding who the person of Jesus of Nazareth is establishes a foundation for all other priorities.
I recall Pastor James Boice once saying, “Man isn’t right with others until he is right with himself, and he isn’t right with himself until he is right with God.” New Testament scholar N.T. Wright notes, “Not for nothing is this story sometimes held up as an example of a woman getting it right while all around her men are getting it wrong.”
Through an extravagant act of costly sacrificial love, the anonymous woman demonstrates the highest priority, which is Jesus himself. Jesus assigns her act of love and devotion as an anointing — not of kingship, but of burial. The woman’s act both prepares for and foreshadows Jesus’s infinitely greater act of costly sacrificial love upon the cross.
Following this event, Judas Isacariot (one of the Twelve Apostles) takes action to deliver up Jesus to those seeking to kill him. It will go as Jesus predicted, and according to God’s greater plan. Using the same Greek word that describes Judas’s action of betrayal, the apostle Paul later writes, “He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?” (Rom. 8:32).
Judas’s act was traitorous, but God’s act was priestly! God sacrificed his own son in order that sinful people like you and me might have eternal life and have it abundantly with him. That’s a teaching moment we all need to reflect upon.
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
