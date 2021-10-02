The Rev. Gary Manning had a dream of sorts — nothing too outlandish, not a mountain to be climbed, not a country to be changed, just the hope of honoring another man best remembered for a dream of his own.
Manning thought back to the origins of the idea during a recent interview inside the Park Avenue storefront that is home to Boynton Street Church of God Revived, the church where he serves as pastor.
It started, he explained, with a conversation. A friend of Manning’s noted that early each year, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and Black History Month provide brief reminders of the role Black people have played in American history.
“Then after it’s over,” Manning continued, “there’s nothing.”
Why not have something in Meadville that provides year-round representation of the African American community, Manning wondered.
A proposal began taking shape in Manning’s mind: a physical reminder in the form of a sign. It would display an image of Martin Luther King Jr. and an inspirational quote from King and would be placed somewhere both significant and appropriate.
Before long, Manning had a location in mind: in front of Second District Elementary School on South Main Street, near a historical marker that recognizes Elias Allen’s unsuccessful attempt in 1880 to enroll his two Black children. The incident soon led to the state’s school segregation law being declared unconstitutional, and a state law prohibiting such segregation took effect July 4, 1881, according to the marker.
“That’s the first desegregated school in Pennsylvania, and that sign’s there, so I said that would probably be a good place to put this memorial sign,” Manning said, “but the sign’s actually for everybody — it’s not just for the African American community, it’s for everybody.”
There was a need in Meadville for such a sign, according to Manning. As he explained in a January letter to City Council, the city does not have any public, physical remembrance of King, one of the most memorialized figures in recent American history — no plaque, no statue, no street named in his honor.
The letter, it turned out, was the first in a series of letters that Manning would send over the next eight months to City Council, to Crawford Central School Board, and to other organizations. He would appear before council and the school board as well, multiple times.
While both bodies expressed support for the idea of a sign to honor King, winning official permission to erect the sign has proved to be a more painstaking process than Manning had anticipated: Council liked the idea, but sent Manning to the school board since it would be on their property. The board had no objections either, but sent Manning back to the city to make sure he had official permission to erect a sign. Both bodies needed to see something more concrete — they couldn’t approve a vague idea of putting up a sign to honor King without actually seeing what they would be approving.
And then there was the issue of copyright infringement. Manning is no artist himself and wanted to use a recognizable image of King, but neither the city nor the school board would be willing to allow a sign that contains an image that belongs to someone else. And what about maintenance? If the sign is meant to be permanent, that means someone will need to maintain it — forever.
And liability is also an issue: Who is going to insure this sign in the event something unforeseen occurs? The question is even more relevant given the fact that the sign would presumably be placed on public property — or would it?
Crawford Central owns Second District, so the school board has final say over, and responsibility for, what goes on its property — except that the sign would be going in the right of way, the grassy strip between the curb and the sidewalk, which is the jurisdiction of the city.
The question of installing a small sign meant to honor a giant in American history has bounced back and forth from council to the school board to Manning in a game of bureaucratic hot potato that may soon be coming to an end.
Much of the circling from one meeting to another, Manning acknowledged, was likely the result of his unfamiliarity with local government.
“I started running into roadblocks, but this is stuff I should have known before I even started the project,” Manning said. “It’s no fault to the city or to anyone.”
Perhaps the most significant of the remaining roadblocks seems to have been removed in recent weeks. Since the sign was to be erected on district property, Crawford Central had asked for the church committee, led by Manning, that is officially proposing the sign to provide insurance coverage, indemnify the district and sign a maintenance agreement. Superintendent Tom Washington described the requirements as standard practice in such a situation and said that some of the insurance required likely would have been waived, but Manning was slow in responding to district requests to see the actual sign.
“We’re saying, ‘OK, give us exactly what it looks like and then we can make a decision on that waiver,’” Washington explained.
Manning said the committee was dismayed by the $500,000 in coverage asked for by the school district and felt that complying with the proposed requirements, besides making the sign prohibitively expensive, could make the church liable if something were to happen.
Working with city officials, Manning’s new plan is to donate the sign to the city, which controls the right of way where it will eventually be installed, leaving the school district out of the equation altogether. While Crawford Central owns the lot where Second District is located, the city controls the right of way that extends from the edge of the sidewalk closest to the school all the way to the far edge of the sidewalk on the opposite side of South Main Street, according to Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson.
Of course, the ease of the solution raises the question of why Manning was sent to the school board in the first place, but with the obstacle seemingly behind him it’s not one to dwell on.
Another roadblock resulting from his unfamiliarity with the process of memorializing historical figures involved copyright. Last week, Manning was optimistic he had cleared this hurdle as well when the sign maker he hired helped him find an image of King from a public domain source.
But there’s still the question of King’s words. Underneath the public domain image of King on the 4-by-3-feet sign is a three sentence quotation from his “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963: “Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood. Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children. It would be fatal for the nation to overlook the urgency of the moment.”
The city’s attorney must confirm that the words can be used, according to Johnson. Until then, approval for the sign won’t be placed on the agenda for a City Council meeting.
There’s also the matter of location. In previous discussions, council members have cited the appropriateness of placing it near the existing Second District historical marker. Johnson said that if underground utilities prove problematic, it could be moved further south but still near the school. How exactly the sign is mounted is another issue to be discussed.
Interim City Manager Maryann Menanno said it’s likely the sign would be approved in the relatively near future but, she added, “There’s no guarantee.”
The now-completed sign is ready to be installed, according to Manning, though for the moment his dream remains deferred.
Whether now is the time for it to be erected, or whether the time is a few months from now or perhaps some other future moment remains to be seen.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.