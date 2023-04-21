Tickets for the Party at the Pines Concert Series at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Meadville are on sale.
This year’s concert season spans seven dates from June through August and features popular musical acts such as Dirty Deeds, E5C4P3 and Baldassarre’s Led Zeppelin Revival.
“Each year, Party in the Pines has continued to grow in popularity which has allowed us to keep investing into creating a great experience for people,” said event founder Bill Kingzett. “We’re excited to be able to offer so many quality bands with such broad appeal across audiences.”
In addition to the musical acts, Kingzett also mentioned the fireworks shows following each concert, convenient parking, and amenities such as newly upgraded restrooms.
The Party at the Pines schedule is:
• June 2 — AC/DC tribute band, Dirty Deeds, with special guest John Ban’s Night Dawgs
• June 16 — Baldassarre’s Led Zeppelin Revival
• June 30 — Bon Jovi tribute band, Wanted
• July 14 — Eagles tribute band, 7 Bridges, with special guest, the Richie Scholl Band
• July 28 — Doobie Brothers tribute band, China Grove, along with Chicago tribute band, Brass Metropolis
• Aug. 11 — Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Fleetwood Gold, with special guest, The Michael Weber Show
• Aug. 25 — Journey tribute band, E5C4P3, with special guest Sadie Johnson
General admission ticket prices start at $10. Preferred, VIP and fire pit seating are also available at an additional cost. Season passes covering all concerts are offered as well. Tickets can be purchased by visiting bit.ly/PATP-Concert-2023.
“While Party at the Pines is a fun musical event for everyone to enjoy, I’m actually looking at it as something bigger for the community,” Kingzett said. “It shows how we’re working together as a community to bring people to the area to have a memorable time and spend some money locally, which ultimately benefits everyone involved.”
• More information: Visit partyatthepines.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.