Some areas of Crawford County could have 6 inches or more of snow on the ground by Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a winter storm watch for this evening through Thursday.
Heavy lake effect snow is possible, the agency said.
“Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches possible in the most persistent lake effect snows, especially in northern portions of the county,” the advisory said.
Travel could be very difficult during the advisory. The agency said hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
The greatest concern for heavy snowfall in parts of Crawford County is late tonight into Thursday morning, the NWS said. Snow rates may briefly reach 1 inch per hour in northern portions of Crawford County.
