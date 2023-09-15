A planned power outage will take place for parts of the city of Meadville early Saturday, according to an announcement from Meadville Central Fire Department.
The interruption in service for Penelec customers is scheduled to take place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Affected areas include customers near Park Avenue, Linden Street, Market Street, Elm Street, Chula Court, Autumn Drive, Poplar Street, Willow Street, Marion Alley, Arch Street, McHenry Street, French Creek Parkway, South Cottage Street and Hemlock Street.
The outage is necessary for Penelec to upgrade its facilities in the area in an effort to enhance circuit reliability, according to a message from Penelec to affected customers.
The fire department announcement encouraged residents who use home oxygen devices and other medical equipment that relies on electrical power to charge devices and batteries prior to the outage. Portable oxygen tanks should be filled beforehand as well.
“The outage serves as an opportunity for all citizens to review their disaster preparedness plans and take the appropriate steps needed in the event of a power outage resulting from a natural disaster,” Deputy Fire Chief Evan Kardosh said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.