Six weeks before the start of spring gobbler season, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is continuing the state’s largest wild turkey research initiative. The project monitors reproduction, harvests and disease management.
In four wildlife management units, including 2D northeast of Pittsburgh, biologists are marking turkeys with leg bands and transmitters. The public is asked to help with the first phase by contacting the Game Commission with the location of turkey flocks, date of sighting and whether the land is public, private or unknown.
Twenty-five GPS transmitters will be put on 25 hens in each of the WMUS being studied. The birds will be live-trapped and released on site, and banded for population and research purposes only. Location data will not be shared with Game Commission law enforcement.
The citizen science portion of the project ends soon. The public is asked to report flocks of turkeys through Tuesday. More information about the study is available at the agency’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov.
Other events:
• Penn’s Woods Trout Unlimited will hold its annual Free Fly Fishing Seminar from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Wilkins School Community Center in the Regent Square district of Edgewood. Professional fishing guides and instructors Rob Reeder and Scott Loughner of Days on the Water (www.daysonthewater.com) will cover the basics of fly fishing in ways that benefit beginners and sharpen the skills of fly fishing veterans. The rain-out day is March 27. Register by March 23 at robreeder0827@gmail.com.
• What angler doesn’t have old stuff that needs to be replaced? and who wouldn’t appreciate classic vintage fishing gear?
The National Fishing Lure Collectors Club will hold an expo at the Holiday Inn Weirton, W.Va., on April 30. Display tables remain available. Whether you’re interested in buying, selling or just admiring, contact the club’s regional vice-president Dennis Ocharzak at rapalaman55@yahoo.com.