With the 14th RoboBOTS tournament coming up in 10 days, The Meadville Tribune will highlight teams in this year's participants-only competition.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no spectators are permitted at the tournament which starts at 9 a.m. April 24. However, the metal-crunching competition will be live via YouTube.com at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
High school and middle school students design and build 15-pound robots that battle against each other in a double-elimination tournament sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA).
This year's tournament has 30 teams from 15 northwestern Pennsylvania schools in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties, according to Tami Adams, the NTMA chapter's executive director.
The chapter started the tournament during the 2006-07 school year as a way to spark student interest in technical careers. Students learn teamwork and organizational skills in building the BOTS as well as getting hand-on experience in using mathematics, science and technology.
RoboBOTS remains an important part of Crawford County’s manufacturing future by building interest in various manufacturing careers.
NTMA surveys of students who participated in RoboBOTS have found 95 percent of participants had their awareness of manufacturing and technical careers raised due to RoboBOTS, with 85 percent of the students saying they planned to investigate technical careers.
Both local and national manufacturers have said they need not only machinists and tool and die makers, but mechanical and electrical engineers, computer engineers, electricians, welders and workers with other technical skills.
Crawford County has a heavier reliance on manufacturing than other parts of Pennsylvania and the country. Many of the area’s tooling and machining shops are suppliers of tools, equipment and parts to major manufacturers.
About 23 percent of the jobs in the county are related to manufacturing compared to only to 9.5 percent for Pennsylvania and 8.5 percent nationally.
