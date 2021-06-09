A partial solar eclipse will be visible bright and early Thursday morning in Crawford County, with a viewing event planned by Edinboro University Planetarium at the Linesville Spillway.
The eclipse is predicted to start around 5:50 a.m. and will be visible until around 6:30 a.m.
This particular eclipse is known as an annular eclipse, or a ring of fire eclipse. According to Dr. David Hurd of Edinboro University, this type of eclipse occurs when the moon is far away from the Earth at a point called the apogee of its orbit.
Because the moon is far away, it cannot fully cover up the sun when it passes in front of it. This creates a rim of light around the moon, hence the name "ring of fire."
The eclipse will be visible in totality further north, but it will be partially visible in Pennsylvania.
"If you wanted to see totality, if you wanted to see the full annular eclipse, you'd have to go up to Canada," Hurd said.
Despite not being able to see the complete eclipse, Hurd said it is relatively rare to be in the the position to view an eclipse at all, making this something of a rare opportunity for Pennsylvania residents.
Just like any other kind of solar eclipse, the eclipse is not safe to view with the naked eye. Solar filters and special sunglasses will be given out at the event on the Linesville Spillway to make looking up at the sun safe.
Hurd will be at the Jamestown Campground Amphitheater tonight at 8:30 p.m. for an event discussing Thursday's eclipse, as well as an upcoming eclipse set to take place in April 2024, which will be visible in its totality in Erie County.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.