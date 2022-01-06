WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors ratified the hiring of a part-time police officer at their meeting this week, a move that helped bring West Mead Township Police Department closer to a normal level of service following a November in which staffing struggles limited the department to just 38 hours of work time.
The addition of Seth Wise brings the staffing up to one full-time and three part-time members, according to Chief Chip Brown. The three part-time officers include Brown himself. Wise will be paid $15 per hour.
Brown said he hopes to have the hiring of an additional full-time officer approved at the supervisors’ February meeting.
Last month, Brown told the Board of Supervisors that two resignations, one medical leave and one COVID-related issue left the department understaffed throughout November.
But the worst of the staffing challenges, the chief said after Monday's meeting, are “hopefully behind us.”
Brown’s monthly report reflected as much, though he said the statistics for December were still a bit lower than usual. For the month, the department completed 31 investigations, conducted 211 hours of patrol and watch, and worked a total of 382 hours — 10 times as many as the previous month. Officers also put 2,198 miles on department vehicles.
In contrast, the department in November conducted just 12 investigations and spent only four hours on patrol. The department’s vehicles were driven a total of 156 miles.
A few years ago the ideal staffing level was two full-time officers and five or six part-time officers, Brown has told the Tribune in past discussions of department staffing. He has also cited compensation, competition from larger departments, and negative publicity regarding careers in policing as challenges in the effort to hire new officers.
The increasing demands of state regulations have also been an obstacle, according to Brown, including in the hiring of Wise.
“We had to tentatively put him on our roster (on) Oct. 25 in order for him to go through the hiring process and complete a lot of the state paperwork,” Brown said. “Once he completed his paperwork and everything got finalized through the state, he started in December.”
For the year, the department spent 1,574 hours on patrol and traffic watch and conducted 466 investigations, filing 132 charges and putting 21,069 miles on department vehicles.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.