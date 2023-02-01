COCHRANTON — Beginning today, a portion of Mill Street in the borough is a one-way street.
Mill Street now is one way southbound from Race Street and the Lions Park parking lot to the intersection with East Adams Street. The Mill Street-East Adams Street intersection is next to Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department.
There are new signs in place marking the one-way area, according to Susan Armburger, borough manager.
Cochranton Borough Council approved the changed in December 2022 due to traffic safety concerns near the fire department.
