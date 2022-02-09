A temporary prohibition of on-street parking for Park Avenue between North and Baldwin streets will be in effect Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The parking ban will allow for targeted snow removal, according to an announcement from City Manager Maryann Menanno. Cars that remain on the street at 7 a.m. could be towed.
Meadville Police Department Auxiliary Police members will assist with traffic control during the removal period, and drivers may encounter delays. Menanno advised drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes to ensure the safety of the workers conducting the snow removal and those unable to avoid traveling in the area.
Updates, if necessary, will be posted to the city website, cityofmeadville.org, and the “City of Meadville, PA — Office of the City Manager” Facebook page.
• More information: Call (814) 724-6000.