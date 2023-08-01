Jessica Parker

Jessica Parker

Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Name: Jessica L. Parker

Age: 22

Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair color: Blond

Eye color: Green

Wanted for: Violating terms of probation on charges of unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

React to this story:

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you