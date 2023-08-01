Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
Name: Jessica L. Parker
Age: 22
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Hair color: Blond
Eye color: Green
Wanted for: Violating terms of probation on charges of unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
