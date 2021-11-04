Keldon Holdings LLC, the owner of Conneaut Lake Park, is being sued by the owner of a lakefront home on Conneaut Lake for allegedly blocking access to owner's lakefront home.
D-Three LLC of Meadville's suit filed last week in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas alleges Keldon Holdings' actions have repeatedly violated land covenants, or rules, that came with D-Three's purchase of the property in 2016.
D-Three LLC also is asking the court for a preliminary injunction to halt Keldon actions while the lawsuit awaits trial. No date has been set for either a hearing on the preliminary injunction or the lawsuit itself.
Neither Neil Devlin, the attorney for D-Three LLC, nor Brian Deane, owner of D-Three LLC, would comment on the suit when contacted by the Tribune.
"Lose my number, Keith," is the only comment Todd Joseph, owner of Keldon Holdings LLC, made when contacted by the Tribune on Wednesday.
In 2016, D-Three purchased a lakefront parcel at 12366 Lake St. from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park, the then-owner of the amusement park, for $216,000.
The lakefront parcel was one of five lakefront lots created by Trustees under a subdivision plan to sell off excess park property.
The subdivision plan, approved by Summit Township in 2016, provided access to the lots via Reed Avenue and Lake Street.
As part of the township-OK'd plan, the southern portion of Lake Street, a private road which intersects with Reed Avenue, was relocated. Reed, also a private road, is adjacent to the western edge of what is D-Three's Lot. Reed is to provide an uninterrupted two-way connection to state Route 618, according to the approved subdivision plan.
As part of the sales agreement between Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park and D-Three, Trustees granted an easement with 20-foot right of way across park property to allow D-Three and any successor owners access.
The easement states nothing is to permanently obstruct the easement or any way prevent its use and enjoyment by the other party and any successor owners.
The suit claims Keldon has blocked D-Three's access to the home by Keldon putting up a fence and other barriers intermittently across Reed Avenue in violation of the subdivision plan.
Keldon is violating the subdivision plan by not maintaining Lake Street as designated and its removal the southern portion of Lake Street, according to the suit. The southern portion of Lake Street provided access to D-Three's easement, according to the suit.
The suit alleges Todd has violated the easement by planting a fence line of hedges across it, cutting off access to Lake Street.
Keldon also has threatened to place a fence inside the 20-foot easement blocking D-Three's right of way, according to the suit.
