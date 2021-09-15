SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — The owner of Conneaut Lake Park is asking township officials to enact a real estate tax break for a possible housing development he's planning on the east side of the lake.
At Tuesday's meeting of Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors, Todd Joseph asked the board to enact a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) ordinance for the township.
Joseph said the LERTA program would not only help a housing development he wants to build, but would help spur development within the township.
Under Pennsylvania law, a LERTA program may be done by ordinance or resolution. With a LERTA, property taxes on improvements to a property are exempted for a given time period on a sliding scale. Taxes are collected on a percentage, usually 10 or 20 percent, until the full property tax collection rate is reached. The LERTA applies only to the newly assessed value after the improvements are made.
Sadsbury Township currently doesn't have a LERTA program, but two other government entities that would collect real estate taxes on the property — Conneaut School District and Crawford County — do.
"It would be a win-win," Joseph told supervisors. "It would drive development and redevelopment (within the township)."
Joseph said he has plans in development for an 80-unit housing project at Iroquois Road and Route 18. The site, about 18 acres on the east side of Conneaut Lake, once was the Lakeside Driving Range golfing business.
Joseph, whose limited liability company Keldon Holdings LLC purchased Conneaut Lake Park in March, bought the site in August through another limited liability company he has. The site was purchased for $230,000 by KLR Assets LLC, according to county property records.
Joseph didn't present any plans at Tuesday's meeting of supervisors, but gave a brief outline of the project. It would have 56 single-family homes plus 24 one-bedroom apartments or condominiums with a commercial mixed-use building, he said. The single homes would be around 1,550 to 1,650 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms with garage on lots of 5,000 to 10,000 square feet. It would be geared toward those age 55 and older, according to Joseph.
Joseph said he expects to present preliminary plans to the Sadsbury Township Planning Commission possibly as soon as next week.
Supervisors voted to table any action on Joseph's proposed housing development plans until they had been presented to Conneaut School Board as well. Joseph told supervisors he was willing to present the plans to the school board first.
