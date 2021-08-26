The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) has not received required answers from the new owner of Conneaut Lake Park on all demolition and construction activity done this year within the amusement park's defined historic district.
In March, Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC purchased the park for $1.2 million in cash from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceeding.
Joseph then moved forward with removing dilapidated buildings along the midway from Comstock Street southeast to the boardwalk area by the lake. Deteriorated pavement and trees in the area were cleared along with the wooden stage that overlooked the lake, creating a large open area for festivals and concerts.
This spring, one of the amusement park's iconic rides, The Tumble Bug — a 1920s-era low-level roller coaster and one of only two still operating in the world — was removed and scrapped. "It was not the outlook we wanted but it was beyond repair. Unfortunately nothing lasts forever," the park posted in its Facebook page.
All of the Conneaut Lake Park changes came to the attention of the commission, which is required to review and approve the activity because the park accepted a state historical preservation grant for its famous Blue Streak roller coaster in 2013.
Terms of the grant require the PHMC to review and approve changes within the park's core area until 2028, commission spokesman Howard Pollman said Wednesday.
Terms of the grant transferred to the new owner, Joseph and Keldon Holdings, when the property was purchased, he noted.
The PHMC sent letters dated June 7 and 13 requesting Joseph forward plans to the commission for review and approval, but got no response, according to Pollman.
PHMC's legal counsel sent a letter dated Aug. 5 requesting action or face possible further action, but also got no response.
Joseph and park officials also did not respond to the Tribune's requests for comment on the matter Wednesday.
"Not as of yet," Pollman said when asked by the Tribune if PHMC will take legal action against Joseph and Keldon Holdings. "We prefer to talk to the gentleman, but we've not heard back from him. We've not determined our course of action. Our goal is to talk with him so we can have a conversation."
Pollman said PHMC requires a review of any changes at the park because the previous owner, Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park Inc., accepted a $12,500 grant for the Blue Streak from the commission’s Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program. That grant was given toward preservation of 150 feet of the roller coaster, the first of four phases of restoration.
As part of the acceptance of the state grant on June 24, 2013, covenants, or restrictions, were placed on the Conneaut Lake Park Historic District for a 15-year period. A copy of the covenants is on file with the Crawford County Recorder of Deeds Office.
According to the filing, the covenants are "to ensure the maintenance and preservation of the architectural and historical characteristics of the Conneaut Lake Park Historic District, which has been determined eligible for listing or is listed in the National Register of Historic Places under the provision of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966."
Conneaut Lake Park is not on the National Register of Historic Places, but is treated as such due to the covenants, Pollman said
"The stipulations of the covenant apply to the historic core of the park and include the Main Ride area and Midway, and includes the area roughly bound by Route 618, Reed Avenue, Lake Street, Brown Avenue, and municipal boundary line of Summit and Sadsbury townships," the covenant states.
The park is to be maintained and preserved in accordance with the secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties, according to the covenant.
"No demolition, site development, new construction, or substantial alteration, or other action that may potentially alter the historic character of Conneaut Lake Park shall be undertaken or permitted to said property without the prior written permission from the Commission," the covenant states.
