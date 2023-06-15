Conneaut Lake Park’s owner has formally filed an eviction action against the operator of its Hotel Conneaut.
Keldon Holdings LLC filed the landlord/tenant complaint Tuesday against On the Lake Enterprises LLC for possession of the hotel. The complaint was filed with Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard’s office in Linesville.
On the Lake Enterprises LLC of Conneaut Lake has been operating the Hotel Conneaut, which remains open, under lease agreements with Keldon Holdings since Keldon purchased the park in 2021.
Last month, On the Lake Enterprises filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Keldon Holdings claiming Keldon has not made planned improvements, upgrades and new amusement rides at the park as promised. On the Lake claims it signed a new lease with Keldon based on Keldon’s alleged promised park improvements. The suit was filed May 24 in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas and remains pending.
In the eviction complaint, Keldon is seeking $11,750 in unpaid rent plus $223.23 in court costs and eviction for failure to pay rent and utilities.
According to the complaint, On the Lake Enterprises had a one-year lease for 2022 with a one-year option to operate the hotel in 2023.
On the Lake didn’t provide Keldon with notification by the date required that it would exercise its option for 2023, forfeiting any right to renew for 2023, according to the complaint.
“On the Lake Enterprises remained as a trespasser on the property and, despite operating the Hotel and earning income, failed to pay any rent,” the complaint states.
The complaint alleges On the Lake Enterprises was to manage the hotel and pay rent of 12.5 percent of the hotel’s gross receipts with a minimum rent amount of $60,000. Rent was due in monthly payments, plus On the Lake was responsible for all utilities and taxes associated with the hotel, the complaint states.
The lease agreement was to expire Dec. 31, 2022, but On the Lake Enterprises had the option to extend the lease for 2023 provided written notice was given to Keldon by Dec. 15, 2022, according to the complaint.
The complaint alleges that on Dec. 20 — five days after the deadline — On the Lake wrote to Todd Joseph, Keldon’s owner, saying it wasn’t interested in a lease extension. However, on Feb. 3 of this year, On the Lake wrote Joseph again saying it had reconsidered and officially was notifying Joseph and Keldon that On the Lake was exercising the option to run the hotel in 2023.
Keldon’s complaint alleges On the Lake Enterprises has no lease in effect for 2023 and is in illegal possession of the hotel. It states while On the Lake claims it renewed the lease, it failed to pay rent to Keldon for January, February, March, April or May of this year and failed to satisfy the hotel’s sewer and water utility bills.
For failing to provide timely renewal notice, make rent payments during the first five months of 2023, and pay sewer and water utilities, “’Tenant’ (On the Lake Enterprises) has lost any right to possess the Hotel Conneaut,” the complaint alleges.
Keldon’s attorney, John Mizner, said the filing of a formal eviction notice was a last resort after On the Lake Enterprises refused to leave following a written notice to vacate being posted by Keldon on the hotel on May 28.
“Keldon Holdings plans to make the Hotel Conneaut the premier wedding, event and resort venue in the tri-state area and cannot do that while On the Lake Enterprises continues to occupy the property while it has no lease,” Mizner told The Meadville Tribune.
Brian Pulito, the attorney for On the Lake Enterprises, said his client intends to fight the eviction.
“It’s disappointing it’s come to this,” he said. “But my client intends to dispute all the statements in the complaint.”
A hearing on the eviction is scheduled for Wednesday before Judge Stallard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.