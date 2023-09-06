A paving project affecting a heavily traveled corridor in downtown Meadville will take weeks longer than officials projected last month, officials said Tuesday.
Work on Park Avenue between Linden and Baldwin streets will continue into “the first part of October,” according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) spokesman.
In updates over the summer, officials projected completion of the paving and stormwater improvements early this month, ahead of the late October completion date offered when PennDOT originally announced the project.
“We are looking at finishing up the stormwater portion by the end of this month before transitioning to the final paving,” PennDOT spokesman Saxon Daugherty said in an email Tuesday.
The delay resulted from the addition of work that was not originally planned to the stormwater portion of the project, according to Daugherty.
The work began in early July with the milling and paving of approximately 1.2 miles of roadway. After the existing asphalt was removed in the milling process, an initial course of asphalt was applied. By late July, the paving portion of the project was paused while the stormwater portion was tackled.
Approximately 45 stormwater drains are being replaced along the stretch of roadway that is being repaved. Inspections during the planning of the project revealed that all but two of the drains along that portion of roadway were in need of replacement, Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno said at the time.
The final layer of asphalt won’t be applied until the stormwater work is complete, according to Daugherty.
In the meantime, the uneven surface, particularly around manholes and other fixtures, has proved frustrating for some drivers.
The paving is being performed by Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee. The stormwater work is being performed by J.C. Lee Construction and Supply Inc. of Petrolia.
The Park Avenue construction is part of a larger $3.4 million PennDOT project that includes a 4.4-mile portion of Route 77 in Woodcock Township and Blooming Valley Borough, and portions of Route 89 in Rome Township and Perry Street in Oil Creek Township, each about one-tenth of a mile in length.
The city of Meadville contributed $200,000 from the city’s stormwater fund for the catch basin replacements on Park Avenue, with PennDOT paying more than $115,000 for the remainder.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect changing estimates of project timeline. In announcing the project, PennDOT originally projected completion in late October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.