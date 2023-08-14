A final layer of asphalt for the 1.2-mile paving project in downtown Meadville will have to wait until next month, a spokesman for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

The resurfacing of Park Avenue between Linden and Baldwin streets is being paused while approximately 45 stormwater catch basins along the same portion of roadway are replaced, according to PennDOT’s Saxon Daugherty.

Adding the top coat of asphalt immediately only to then disturb it in order to install the stormwater drains wouldn’t make sense, Daugherty said. Drain installation is expected to continue for a few more weeks with the final asphalt coat to follow in September.

Replacement of the stormwater inlets is expected to improve drainage along the area, which is a frequent site of flooding. Park Avenue from Linden to Willow streets was closed temporarily on June 26 when heavy rains resulted in flooding.

The paving, part of a $3.4 million PennDOT project that includes additional work in Woodcock and Rome townships and Blooming Valley Borough, is being performed by Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee. The stormwater improvements along Park Avenue will cost approximately $316,500 and are being performed by J.C. Lee Construction & Supply. Much of the cost for the stormwater work — $200,000 — is being paid by the city of Meadville with PennDOT providing the remainder.