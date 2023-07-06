With construction season in full swing, the smell of fresh asphalt will soon be in the air in downtown Meadville.
Milling — the scraping of the top layer of existing asphalt — began Wednesday on a 1.2-mile stretch of Park Avenue between Linden and Baldwin streets, with flagger-directed traffic reduced to one lane in areas where work was taking place.
Paving of the same area will begin as milling is completed, with the weather-dependent process expected to take about two weeks, according to city officials.
City Manager Maryann Menanno was among those caught in traffic related to the work on Wednesday.
“I do understand the frustration,” Menanno said after the Meadville City Council meeting that evening.
Her understanding did not extend to some responses to the work, however.
“What I did witness when I was on Park Avenue was that folks were very short with the flaggers,” Menanno said. “I would just ask people to be kind to them. They are standing out there in 90-degree heat and it’s not their fault that there’s paving on Park Avenue.”
Additional stormwater work will continue into September as 45 stormwater inlets along the same section of Park Avenue are replaced. Menanno was optimistic that after the initial inconvenience of the milling and paving, the project would take less of a toll on traffic in the area.
“The vast majority of the project is stormwater work,” Menanno told The Meadville Tribune last week, “so there will probably be about two months that hopefully folks will not notice a huge impact.”
City Council in March approved $200,000 in funding from the city’s stormwater fund. The work is part of a larger Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) project that was contracted along with 4.4-mile portion of Route 77 in Woodcock Township and Blooming Valley Borough, and portions of Route 89 in Rome Township and Perry Street in Oil Creek Township, each about one-tenth of a mile in length.
PennDOT is using state funds to pay for the remainder of the $3.4 million project.
The paving is being performed by Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee. The stormwater improvements along Park Avenue will cost approximately $316,500, according to Menanno, and will be performed by J.C. Lee Construction & Supply. PennDOT will provide additional funding to cover the cost above the city’s contribution.
