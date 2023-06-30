Paving of a nearly 1.2-mile stretch of Park Avenue in a heavily traveled part of downtown Meadville is set to begin Wednesday, according to city officials. The project is part of a larger effort by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) that will address more than 5 miles of roadway in the city of Meadville, Woodcock Township and Blooming Valley Borough.
“It will likely be an inconvenience just because of the length of the project,” City Manager Maryann Menanno said of the Park Avenue improvements in a phone interview Thursday. “They’re trying to do it quickly.”
Park Avenue between Linden and Baldwin streets will be resurfaced and 45 stormwater inlets will be replaced. While the project as a whole is expected to continue into September, Menanno was optimistic that the main effect on motorists would come during the initial resurfacing work.
“The vast majority of the project is stormwater work,” she said, “so there will probably be about two months that hopefully folks will not notice a huge impact.”
At times, drivers will encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers, according to a PennDOT announcement. Drivers should also be alert for traffic pattern shifts and anticipate delays during active work hours.
Other roadway surfaces to be repaved as part of the same project include a 4.4-mile portion of Route 198 in Woodcock Township and Blooming Valley Borough, extending from Route 86 to Route 77.
The project also includes repaving of a section of Route 89 from Cloverdale Road to Bethel Road in Rome Township and part of Perry Street where it intersects with Thompson Run Road in Oil Creek Township. Each of the latter sections is close to one-tenth of a mile in length.
Work will include construction of asphalt pavement in addition to drainage, guiderail, pavement marking and sidewalk improvements.
Work on the $3.4 million project is being performed by Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee with state funds covering the cost.
The stormwater improvements along Park Avenue will cost approximately $316,500, according to Menanno, and will be performed by J.C. Lee Construction & Supply. Meadville City Council in February approved contributing $200,000 from the city’s stormwater fund to the project. PennDOT will cover the remaining cost, Menanno assured council at the time.
“We have confirmed and triple-checked with PennDOT — it’s in writing,” Menanno told council earlier in the year, “that we will only be held to give $200,000 of that. PennDOT will pick up the other $116,000.”
The short-term inconvenience of construction should be worth it for drivers and residents, according to Menanno.
“Especially with the new stormwater basins going in,” she said. “That should help mitigate some of the flooding that section of Park Avenue sees.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.