Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague a wide variety of industries, there will be no shortage of bad guys at this year’s Meadville Halloween Parade.
Fortunately, good guys are sure to be plentiful as well.
“Heroes and Villains” will be the theme when the 56th annual costumed march through downtown Meadville takes place Oct. 28.
“Make sure to pack your capes and lock up your secret lair,” organizers said in announcing the theme, “and fly on into Meadville.”
The inclusive theme should result in a wide variety of costumes and floats for the event, according to Casey Dickson of Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce, the organization that stages the parade.
“The beauty in that theme is that it’s open to interpretation, so we could see everything from Superman to Batman and Catwoman, to even your local heroes, like your firefighters or police officers,” Dickson said Wednesday. “It could be anybody you want that you think is a hero — or a villain. Some people like to dress up as a villain, so whoever you want, come on down — we’ll take you.”
The parade will once again begin on South Main Street, march around Diamond Park, head down Chestnut Street, and then pass the judges’ stand in front of the Market House before ending several blocks north.
The parade also serves as a fundraiser via registrations and sponsorships, with proceeds that exceed the cost of operating the event going to an area nonprofit selected by organizers. This year, the beneficiary is the Crawford County K-12 Education Alliance.
The alliance creates, funds and implements activities and events designed to foster improved exploration and awareness of career possibilities.
Its goal is to help students make well-informed decisions about their future. By identifying jobs that are high priorities in the county, developing the soft skills that employers value, determining areas of interest and aptitude, the alliance hopes to ensure that high school graduates are ready, whether they continue their education or go directly into the workforce.
The event still claims the title as Pennsylvania’s longest nighttime parade, Dickson said, and organizers are “praying for some good weather.”
As for the battle between good and evil, heroes and villains, Dickson said everyone was welcome to join in the fun.
“We’re not rooting for either side,” he said. “Whoever you want to be, come down and enjoy the parade.”
