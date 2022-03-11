A responsibility that Dawnmel Grove expected to carry for just a day has stretched over two long years. Now, after being sidelined from performing her duties since mid-March 2020, she finally will don the big green hat — and perhaps boots and a winter coat — to march in the 2022 Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration on Saturday.
Two years ago Grove was elected Grand Leprechaun in a landslide, collecting more than 11,000 votes and outpacing the nearest competitor by more than 8,000 in the fundraising contest that accompanies the parade each year — each year not turned upside down by a pandemic, that is. But the 2020 parade was canceled as coronavirus mitigation efforts began and the 2021 parade was canceled as well as safety concerns continued.
But the parade is back this year and Grove is ready to go.
“It seems it has been even longer (than two years) due to the pandemic,” Grove said. “My running joke is that they named an Italian in an Irish position and it shut the world down.”
While Grove’s service as Grand Leprechaun was delayed, she has had a chance to see the fruits of her labor in action. Her 2020 campaign raised nearly $11,000 to support the purchase of a new linear accelerator for cancer treatments at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, where Grove is a nurse.
“The new linear accelerator has been up-and-running for four months now,” Grove said. As for the parade, she added, “I look forward to seeing everyone, smiling my best smile, and reflecting on all the fun comments I have heard over the last two years.”
Grove is well known to patients as the Grand Leprechaun, she said, and has even heard some calling her the “Irish Queen of Chestnut Street” despite her Italian heritage.
With Grove already locked in as Grand Leprechaun, this year’s fundraising component for the parade was reworked. Instead of candidates competing for various charities, all of the money raised will benefit Center for Family Services. The Meadville-based nonprofit was chosen largely due to the role it played in supporting community needs during the pandemic.
Seventeen downtown organizations hosted the familiar gold boxes to collect donations. The organization that collects the most will win the contest’s Irish Spirit award for 2022.
As long-time parade organizer Eileen Mullen surveyed green-and-gold-themed downtown shop windows on Thursday, she said that the changes seem to have been embraced.
“I’m overwhelmed. It’s been better than expected,” Mullen said. “I’m really excited about the reactions of the businesses, the enthusiasm, and how much people are excited about giving back to Center for Family Services. There’s a real sense of downtown energy — the positive energy of people working together to better downtown Meadville.”
Victoria Soff, part of the parade-organizing effort as well as vice president of Meadville Independent Business Alliance, agreed that things were looking especially green downtown in the lead-up to the parade, though the possibility that white could be the most prominent color on Saturday was also on her mind.
“Everyone seems to really be in the spirit this year,” she said. “We’re not going to look at the weather right now — there’s no stopping us.”
Weather forecasts Thursday were calling for a chance of snow with a temperature of about 20 degrees at the time of the parade, but Mullen said that sort of thing was part of the fun of March in Meadville.
“It just makes me laugh,” Mullen said. “We’ve had the parade in rain and snow, in 75 degrees, in every kind of weather.”
Her advice for those looking forward to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Meadville sounded like an Irish spin on the World War II-era British motto, “Keep calm and carry on.”
“Wear green,” she said, “and celebrate like it’s 75 degrees.”