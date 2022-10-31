“Under the Big Top” was the theme for the 55th Meadville Halloween Parade on Saturday, but it’s hard to imagine a tent that would hold all of the participants that marched through the city: bands and dance troupes, pageant royalty and political parties, fire engines and bucket trucks, and circus-themed floats — plenty of floats.
The floats offered variety as well: there was a pony dressed as an elephant and a school bus dressed as an elephant; human cannonballs that remained earthbound and clothing launched skyward from a T-shirt cannon.
The usual suspects were there — bearded ladies and strong men, jugglers and clowns — and there was the unexpected, as well — a penny farthing, the old-timey type of bicycle with a huge front wheel, made the journey as did two hot air balloon gondolas that shot flames skyward in a way that might have been frowned upon by the many firefighters present had it happened anywhere near an actual big top.
The two most important elements were there as well: spectators by the thousands and candy seemingly by the ton.
“Attendance was way up,” said Dave Astry, who chairs the Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce (CAYCC) committee that organizes the event. “It was absolutely packed. The crowd was five or six people deep in some spots. I’ve been doing the parade for seven years, and this was the biggest turnout we’ve had in that time.”
Unseasonably warm and dry weather undoubtedly contributed to the turnout for a parade that often features precipitation and chilly temperatures. As usual spectators started setting up seats before parade organizers got to work at about, but there were fewer of the makeshift tents that pop up in years when inclement weather is expected.
In addition to fun, the CAYCC parade also raises funds, and this year’s beneficiary was Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS). Staff members from the nine-branch library system served as grand marshals and marched at the front of the parade, just behind Veterans of the Vietnam War Jack Greer Memorial Post 52 and the marching band and cheerleaders from Meadville Area Senior High.
“The CCFLS librarians were thrilled with the turnout at the parade and excited to see so many of our friends and partners out enjoying our community,” said Jessica Hilburn, one of two administrators and CEOs who lead the system. “We happily passed out both candy and information about all the great things you can find at your local libraries.”
Astry has said that pre-pandemic parades typically raised about $5,000 for the nonprofits selected each year.
“I don’t have the exact figures yet,” he said on Sunday, “but I know we raised at least $6,000 for CCFLYS.”
Hilburn said the funds would support the shared resources used throughout the county system, including books, databases and services.
“CCFLS libraries eliminated overdue fines for all patrons in 2021,” she added, “and we encourage everyone to come sign up for a free library card at any of the nine non-profit libraries in the system.”
