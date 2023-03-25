The Panther Press, Saegertown Junior-Senior High School’s student newspaper, was recently recognized with multiple honors in a statewide student journalism contest.
Staff members received two awards in the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Student Keystone Press Awards competition.
The first award was best Feature Broadcast for the Holiday Pawdcast 2022. It was produced by Celeste Eback, Kaylee Reynolds, Zorian Edwards, Nate Slee, Porter Brooks and Logan Corner.
“That is a major accomplishment for the program,” adviser Stacey Hetrick said. “The broadcast team is largely self-taught and they keep getting better and better. I am continually impressed with their efforts.”
Staff members Eback, Luthea Sweeney and Edwards also received an honorable mention award for Excellence in Reporting on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in their coverage of SPA (Saegertown Pride Alliance).
The award comes in a year in which anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and policies are being enacted in schools around the country and highlights Saegertown Pride Alliance’s efforts to provide a welcoming and affirming environment for all students.
“I am very proud that the coverage is getting better this year in our school,” Edwards said. “We are definitely a minority here at Saegertown and being able to cover a wide range of perspectives and identities is a very good thing.”
The strong showing continues the school’s success in the Student Keystone Press Awards, where The Panther Press has been winning for 13 years. Staff members at high school papers across the state submit work completed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of the previous year.
“To be recognized for that work at the state level by an organization as well respected as the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association really makes me proud of the effort of these journalists to tell the stories of our community,” Hetrick said.
The Panther Press staff also competes through the Pennsylvania School Press Association. These are write-in competitions where students have one hour to respond to given information by writing a news story, editorial, feature or whatever is required by the competition category.
This year seven staff members qualified at the regional competition in October to compete at the state finals which will be held March 30 in State College at Penn State University.
The state qualifiers include Sweeney (newspaper photographer), Brennen McWright (newspaper news), Jace Digiacomo (feature writing), Slee (editorial cartoon), Zodiac Edwards (broadcast script writing), Alaina Merchant (literary magazine artwork), and Reynolds (literary magazine artwork).
“I’m really excited about it. I definitely wasn’t expecting it when we went to competitions,” staff writer Digiacomo said. “I did not think that I would be going to states.”
Hetrick expressed great pride in the accomplishments of the journalists. “Under Brennen McWright’s leadership,” she said, “this staff is creating important media that tells the story of us — of Saegertown.”
