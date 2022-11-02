He served in the White House for five years. He was senior adviser to the president of the United States. He was a U.N. credential policy adviser.
He participated in Saegertown Panthers’ basketball and baseball teams. He was an all-county saxophone player and president of student council. He was the founder of Saegertown Key Club.
He is Doug McKalip.
The blue and gold bedecked dining room at The Country Club of Meadville erupted into applause as Sean Taylor, vice president of the Saegertown High School Alumni Association, introduced McKalip, a 1989 graduate, as the guest speaker at the 12th annual Alumni Banquet on Aug. 6.
McKalip was particularly “well qualified” to address those gathered, according to Alumni Association President Brian Cagle. McKalip is President Joe Biden’s nominee for the position of chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and has 30 years of experience in agricultural politics at a federal level. McKalip said he has Saegertown to thank for his success.
“Everything Sean listed is due to my education at Saegertown High School,” McKalip said. “Everything I do is because of Saegertown.”
During his keynote address, “Panther on the Potomac,” McKalip explained he has come back to the area to return the favor.
“We need more people coming from small towns like Saegertown in places like [Washington] D.C.,” McKalip said.
McKalip specifically credited his bus driver, Janet, for instilling him with school spirit.
“Janet told me that people move to this area to learn at Saegertown schools,” McKalip said.
This, in part, inspired McKalip to run for Student Council president, a position in which he won with the promise of shorts being allowed in school and smoke detectors added in the bathrooms.
“I ran that campaign because I wanted Saegertown to be for everybody,” McKalip said.
McKalip hopes to help Saegertown students make D.C. for everybody as well.
“D.C. is a hard place to get a head start,” McKalip said. “Any way I can give someone a head start is key.”
Through his association with the alumni organization, he plans to advocate for Saegertown graduates who wish to pursue careers in the U.S. Capitol and aid Saegertown students in general.
“Every little thing [the community] can do to help someone get into these key positions is essential,” McKalip said, “We need nice people who come from a good community.”
The Saegertown High School Alumni Association awarded a total of $8,000 in scholarships to Saegertown Class of 2022. Cagle hopes to continue the scholarship program for many years. He encouraged students and alumni to join the association. Current students can join for $1.
On Sept. 7, the Senate Finance Committee voted 27-0 to advance McKalip’s nomination to the full Senate for approval. Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said, “Smart trade policy is one important solution to hunger in the 21st century — a policy that promotes affordable, abundant food here at home and abroad. That policy must lower costs for our farmers, bust through trade barriers and help distribute more American ag exports. Mr. McKalip will lead those efforts as our top ag negotiator.”
Brennen McWright is editor in chief and LaWrynn Edwards is features editor for The Panther Press, Saegertown Junior-Senior High School’s student newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.