The challenges faced by people with criminal records upon reentering society will be the topic of a panel discussion held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave.
The Clean Slate Symposium will address how to seek expungement or sealing of legal records and will feature personal testimony from people with experiences overcoming obstacles in the search for housing, employment and education.
The event addresses people with less serious levels of involvement with the legal system rather than those convicted of more heinous crimes, according to Crawford Clean Slate volunteer Don Goldstein.
“It deals with people who have made mistakes and paid the price, and now are trying to get on with their lives,” Goldstein said. “Better for them and everyone else if they can.”
Participants from Crawford Clean Slate will be joined by representatives of Center for Family Services Inc., which offers a program to assist people recently released from incarceration; Crawford County Juvenile Probation, which can assist with expungement and removal of juvenile records; and Northwest Legal Services, which supports people pursuing options under the state’s clean slate law.
Refreshments will be available along with opportunities for questions, audience comments and networking.