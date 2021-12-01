VERNON TOWNSHIP — It was a night of giving and charity on Tuesday as Palmiero Toyota held its 12th annual Palmiero Give Back Live, bestowing a combined $42,500 on various local charities, nonprofits and community organizations.
This iteration of the yearly event — which is traditionally held on Giving Tuesday — held special significance for Palmiero Toyota. The dealership is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and so set out to give more than $40,000.
With help from the Toyota corporate office, the dealership was able to reach that goal, making it the biggest Give Back Live yet in terms of dollars given. Palmiero Toyota contributed $35,000, with corporate providing $7,500.
This year's Give Back Program also tied last year's total of 41 benefiting organizations, which is a record for the history of the program. A total of 34 of those groups attended Tuesday's ceremony, with the remainder to receive their checks in the mail.
When asked how she felt achieving such records, Palmiero Toyota President and General Manager Allison Palmiero Brady gave her response succinctly.
"Very thankful," she said. So much so that she wore a shirt with the word "Thankful" written across it for the event.
The program has come far since its inception 12 years ago. According to Brady, the first Palmiero Give Back Live featured six charities taking part, with the winner receiving $1,500.
"So it's gotten a little bigger over the years," she said.
The Give Back Program is held every November, with Palmiero Toyota saving a portion of the money from each vehicle sold throughout the year to give out. Organizations sign up to compete in the program up until October, after which voting is held.
Members of the public who visit Palmiero Toyota can cast their votes to which charity or organization they wish to help out. All participants receive at least some money, though those who receive more votes get more funds. There's also an employee-voted winner, which receives the most alongside the winner and runner-up in the customer-voted category.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony was held similarly to the one last year. Instead of a gathering of representatives from each organization inside the Palmiero Toyota building, the groups drove through the dealership's service garage and were handed their checks. Also in recognition of the pandemic, contactless voting was offered.
This year's top three winners were Seton Catholic School, French Creek Recreational Trails Inc. and the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, each receiving $5,000. Seton was the winner of the most customer votes with French Creek Recreational Trails in second and the institute claiming the employee-voted winner position.
Seton received more than 360 votes, a total which Brady called "truly miraculous." This was the second year the school participated, having previously done so in 2019, and its second time getting the most customer votes.
"It's incredible, it's amazing," said Advancement Director Jamie Longo, who represented the school at the event. "It brings tears to my eyes."
Longo said the funds would be used for technology purposes, mainly to help facilitate education while meeting the realities of the pandemic. She said the extra funds are very helpful for the school, as it gets most of its funding from either the parishes or tuition and little from the state.
Joining Longo in representing the school were a group of four eighth graders who had helped out with Seton's campaign in the Give Back Program. Daven Weatherby, Colby Lester, and Max and Ty Harrison promoted Seton's participation in various ways, including making announcements over the school's intercom and helping hold a contest for students who take the most pictures of themselves voting.
"They've been helping us learn for nine years, so it would be cool to give back to them," Lester said when asked why the students decided to help.
Weatherby said he was hopeful the funding earned would help future generations of students at the school.
Besides the top three winners, there were four other categories in which organizations were placed based on the votes they received. The first group, representing the lowest earners of votes, each got $250, while the next group received $500. The third group's participants were given $1,000 and the fourth group, the closest to the top three winners, each received $2,000.
Brady said there were many returning organizations and quite a few new participants this year as well. Newcomers to the Palmiero Give Back Program in 2021 included Voices for Independence, Folds of Honor — Western Pennsylvania and the Saegertown High School Alumni Association.
Continuing to see new participants in future years is an ongoing hope for Palmiero Toyota, according to Vice President Brian Harrison.
"We like to see new faces and new names," he said. "Our hope is more people join and more people come out to vote."
Harrison said word of mouth has continually spread about the program, majorly contributing to its growth year after year.
However, no matter the size, the Give Back Program is something Palmiero Toyota as a company enjoys doing, according to Brady, especially because of how it connects the dealership with its community.
"What I like most about it is through and through Palmiero Toyota is a small-town dealership," said Brady, "and through our customers we can hold programs like the Give Back Program."
