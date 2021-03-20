Elyse Palmer of Meadville has announced her candidacy for the Crawford Central School Board.
Palmer has crossfiled and will seek nominations of both the Democratic and Republican parties in the May 18 primary election.
Palmer said her decision to run is based on a desire to serve the community and give back to the school district which has given her experiences and opportunities.
Palmer, a lifelong resident of Meadville and the mother of two, taught elementary school for 10 years in Crawford Central School District.
After graduating from Meadville Area Senior High School, she began her college career as psychology/English double major at Allegheny College. Once she realized her passion for teaching, Palmer went on to earn a bachelor's degree in elementary education at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Palmer said she also has completed graduate work in childhood development, gifted and talented education, positive psychology, and critical and creative thinking in the elementary classroom through the University of Massachusetts. Palmer also is a certified yoga instructor and yoga therapist.
Palmer spent her career as a second-grade teacher at First District Elementary School before a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis forced her to leave the classroom.
Palmer said she enjoyed using new ways to facilitate learning and finding creative solutions to old challenges. She was among the first in the district to incorporate iPad technology into the classroom, even creating a presentation with her co-workers to share at the state educational technology conference.
She participated in an Arts in Action grant several times, working directly with a professional artist with classroom curriculum. She also included S.T.E.A.M (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) concepts, including creating and facilitating school-wide design challenges. At First District, Palmer was a member of the school-wide positive behavior support team, treasurer for the social club, and participated in writing the second-grade curriculum currently being used. Palmer also served as the MASH girls varsity soccer coach for two years.
"With the knowledge and skills amassed throughout my time there, becoming a school board director feels like a natural next step for me," Palmer said. "It is the perfect way to channel my passion and abilities, and continue to be there for the students. I can pick up where I left off."
Palmer said her goal is to bring to the school board a willingness to listen, learn and respond, and that every individual has an important story to tell.
"When one begins to compassionately listen to enough stories, patterns emerge. Those patterns are the truth of the CCSD lived experience," she said. "Once we know the truth of what is working and what is not, we can then make responsible decisions about how to provide our students the highest quality education possible, and empower our staff to deliver it to the best of their ability."