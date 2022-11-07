The PACT Act of 2022 is the biggest expansion of benefits and services for veterans exposed to toxins in more than 30 years and broadens what is covered, according to Tony DiGiacomo, head of the Crawford County Office of Veterans Services.
Formally known as the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, it expands benefits for veterans exposed to toxins — from Agent Orange in Vietnam to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The PACT codifies the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) new process for evaluating and determining presumption of exposure and service connection — removing the burden of proof from the veteran.
PACT added two Agent Orange presumptive conditions — high blood pressure and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) for Vietnam area veterans. MGUS may lead to various forms of cancers.
The act adds a presumption of exposure to burn pits or other toxins for those who served Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia or The United Arab Emirates, on or after Aug. 2, 1990; and Afghanistan, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Uzbekistan or Yemen, on or after Sept. 11, 2001.
It also added more than 20 new conditions, including a dozen cancers, which are now presumed to be caused by exposure to burn pits and other toxins — changes that impact Gulf War era and post-9/11 veterans.
"It's big," DiGiacomo said of the changes. "For years and years, these claims were denied unless they could prove they were service connected. Adding these presumptive conditions makes it a lot easier for some veterans to get benefits that they couldn't get prior.
"The VA (medical) system is not for every veteran. It's for every injured veteran," he said.
Veterans who previously had a medical claim denied should check with the Crawford County Office of Veterans Services.
"If you've every been denied for something, it's always smart to come check (on eligibility for a claim) because the laws change," DiGiacomo said. "Every couple years, they add to the list. If you've been denied, but it's been over a year or two, come in and ask."
The county’s Office of Veterans Services is linked to Pennsylvania’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs which aids more than 800,000 veterans and their families across the state.
The office serves about 6,500 veterans in the county, but DiGiacomo credits the office staff of Tammie Jones and Diane Nottingham as the linchpins of service.
"Our office is the hub for county, state and federal benefits, and Diane and Tammie do tremendous work helping veterans," DiGiacomo said. "They do a lot of research to try to get them the claim they should get, and more importantly, the maximum amount of percentage (of affliction) for that illness."
It's especially true when a veteran's life circumstances change — such as retirement, being divorced or widowed, he noted.
Or, even more importantly, when the veteran passes.
"Spouses should check with us, too, about benefits," DiGiacomo said. "Spouses are the least informed and the VA is not going to reach out to you."
In addition to help with medical benefits, the office works with veterans about education benefits, emergency financial assistance or property tax exemptions to those who qualify, and other potential benefits.
SERVICES and HOURS
Here is a list of just some of the benefits available to veterans and their beneficiaries provided eligibility requirements are met.
• Disabled veterans real estate tax exemption is available to any honorably discharged veteran who is a resident of Pennsylvania with 100 percent Veterans Affairs-approved disability and wartime service.
• Amputee and paralyzed veterans pension of $150 per month.
• Blind veterans pension of $150 per month.
• Educational gratuity of up to $500 per term or semester up to eight semesters.
• State veterans homes for veterans or surviving spouses.
• Military family relief assistance program for emergency financial assistance as a result of circumstances beyond their control.
• Free hunting, fishing and fur trapping licenses for certain disabled veterans.
• Educational grants and financial aid for veterans.
• Veterans preference in state civil service.
• More information on benefits available to veterans: Contact the Crawford County Office of Veterans Services, Downtown Mall, 900 Water St., Suite 2, Meadville. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. The phone number is (814) 333-7314. Visit the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs online at dmva.pa.gov.
