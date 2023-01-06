HARRISBURG — A toll increase for Pennsylvania Turnpike drivers will go into effect Sunday at 12:01 a.m.
The 5 percent price hike was approved by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in August — and it’s a New Year’s message that drivers should get used to, according to turnpike officials.
The commission’s funding plan calls for toll increases of 5 percent through at least 2025 based on current projections, according to a reminder for drivers issued this week. The commission hopes to hold annual increases to 3 percent beginning in 2028.
The increase affects both E-ZPass and Toll by Plate customers, though E-ZPass drivers will continue to receive rates about 60 percent lower than Toll by Plate.
In announcing the impending increase, the commission also reminded drivers of another measure already in effect. Signed into law in November, Act 112 allows the Turnpike Commission to work with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to suspend motor vehicle registrations when owners have four or more overdue Toll By Plate invoices or $250 or more in unpaid tolls or outstanding toll invoices. The threshold for for suspension had previously been six past-due toll invoices or $500 on more in unpaid tolls.
“This law strengthens our efforts to hold violators accountable for failure to pay,” said turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “By far, most travelers do the right thing and pay their fair share. If you’re someone who believes there are no consequences for toll theft, we want you to know that you’re mistaken.”
Penalties for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration could include a mandatory three-month driver’s license suspension; fines of up to $500 plus court costs; auto-insurance policy cancellations and higher premiums; and a record of the violation on the owner’s driver history.
“Vehicle owners who think they may be at risk of having their vehicle registration suspended should take immediate action to avoid these costly consequences,” Compton said. “Contact us today to make good on any unpaid tolls before you can no longer legally operate your vehicle.”
Drivers with unpaid Turnpike tolls can call (877) 736-6727 to settle their bills.
As a result of the upcoming increase, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers, according to the commission.
Officials cited the turnpike’s funding and capital-improvement obligations in seeking the increase and noted that the commission does not receive tax appropriations to operate and maintain its roadway in a press release reminding drivers of the impending increase.
The commission’s announcement this week placed much of the responsibility for toll increases expected over the next several years on Act 44 of 2007.
For the past 15 years, the commission stated, the turnpike has been legislatively mandated to transfer more than $7.9 billion to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for highway and transit needs. The funding obligation decreased from $450 million to $50 million per year in 2022, but the turnpike will continue paying down the debt to finance the Act 44 mandate for years to come.
Toll revenues will support widening of the roadway from four to six lanes, the commission’s announcement said, in addition to funding normal operation and other construction efforts.
“We recognize our customers pay a premium to travel our roadway,” Compton said. “We are committed to maintain and enhance our 82-year-old system to provide a smooth, safe customer experience during every season of the year and hour of the day.”
