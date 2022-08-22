Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.