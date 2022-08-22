PA Stitchers of Valor, the local chapter of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation will award its 400th Quilt of Valor at a presentation on Tuesday at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville.
The group will award 20 veterans with their Quilt of Valor that night, including the group's 400th quilt since joining the national foundation in 2017.
The public is encouraged to come out to show their support to the veterans.
• More information: Contact Collene Munn at (814) 720-9407.
