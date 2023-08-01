HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate will return in August to finalize the 2024 state budget, according to President Pro Tempore Kim Ward.
Both chambers of the General Assembly adopted a $45.5 billion budget, but the spending bill remains in limbo one month past deadline over divisions about $100 million included for a targeted school voucher program.
The Senate recessed and left Harrisburg before the bill could be signed by Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, as required, and passed on for the final signature of Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Ward, the Senate’s highest-ranking official, has the power to recall the Senate into a voting session before a scheduled return on Sept. 18 and allow for the budget to be signed and, ultimately, finalized.
In a statement from her office, Ward said Republican majority leaders are “actively negotiating” the budget with Shapiro and that “things are moving forward.” Though he’s expressed support for vouchers, Shapiro vowed to line-item veto funding in order to avoid a protracted impasse. That vow was enough to convince House Democrats, who hold the majority in the lower chamber, to adopt the budget bill with the disputed funding in place.
The veto pledge spurred Senate Republicans to accuse the governor of going back on a promise to keep the funding in the budget, which Shapiro denied, and preceded the current holdup. In addition to a signature, there are code bills required to authorize certain spending that both chambers of the General Assembly must also act on.
“We understand the importance of getting the General Appropriations Budget to the governor before the school year begins, as well as funding for many organizations. Once finalized, the Senate will return in August to complete the General Appropriations process which will allow funds to be dispersed in a timely manner to schools and organizations. The quickest and best path forward has not changed and that is for Gov. Shapiro to keep his word and sign the budget as passed,” Ward said in the prepared statement.
A source familiar with budget conversations said that describing current talk as “negotiations” would be inaccurate. There is talk between the parties, they said, but the only barrier remaining is for the Senate to reconvene, allow the bill to be signed and deliver it to Shapiro.
The current budget impasse has created concern among public schools and other educational entities along with social service programs throughout Pennsylvania’s 67 counties that billions in state appropriations will be delayed. Extended budget standoffs result in local government entities having to spend from financial reserves, negotiate with vendors and potentially take out loans to pay bills and payroll.
State employees continue to be paid when a state budget is held up, and priority payments like Medicaid also carry on uninterrupted.
Shapiro visited Pittsburgh on Monday and signed an executive order creating the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program. The initiative invests up to $400 million in federal funding over the coming five years in order to create 10,000 new jobs. The funding is included in the stalled state budget.
“Now, I’m just waiting for the Senate to come back from their summer vacation to send that bill to my desk where I will sign it and we will put that money to good use,” Shapiro said.
In a statement from the House Democratic Caucus, spokesperson Nicole Reigelman said while all parties continue to talk, Ward is the lone “obstacle to an enacted budget.”
“Senator Ward must return to Harrisburg to send the budget passed by both chambers to the governor for his signature so that schools, county human services including drug and alcohol treatment providers and kids in foster care and other critical programs and services that support Pennsylvanians do not go any longer without funding,” Reigelman said.
