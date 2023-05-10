HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania state senators voted in support of a bill that, if ultimately adopted into law, would require high school students complete a course in personal financial literacy as a graduation requirement.
Senate Bill 647, introduced by Sen. Chris Gebhard, R-Berks/Lancaster/Lebanon, garnered broad bipartisan support. It advanced out of the Senate on a 44-5 vote Tuesday and moves to the House for consideration.
The mandatory course would focus on “pragmatic money issues” including savings and investments, the repercussions of college and automobile loans along with home mortgages, plus lessons on credit and credit scores.
The bill would require high school students pass the half-credit course in all public and private schools beginning in 2026-27 as a condition for graduation.
Gebhard spoke from the Senate floor prior to the vote, rattling off the combined existing estimated debt in the U.S.: total household debt, $16 trillion; student loans, $1.6 trillion; automobile loans, $1.43 trillion; credit cards, $900 billion. Varied estimates put home mortgage debt above $11 trillion.
“I’m not sure anyone can tell me with a straight face that the idea of teaching our children financial literacy and requiring it for graduation isn’t of the utmost importance,” Gebhard said. “A cycle of poor money management decisions burden our citizens, the commonwealth and ultimately the taxpayer.”
A prior version of Gebhard’s bill passed the Senate last fall with less support and had little time to make any headway in the House before the legislative session ended, and the bill died as a result.
Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit advocating for personal finance courses in high schools nationwide, reported that with West Virginia signing a bill into law in March, there are now 18 states requiring some form of financial literacy as a graduation requirement.
Under Gebhard’s proposal, the Pennsylvania Department of Education would be tasked to develop or identify a model curriculum in line with existing national standards on financial literacy and would have to clarify which teacher certifications are necessary to teach the proposed course.
A financial impact statement on the bill estimates 6,201 personal financial literacy classes would need to be taught annually across Pennsylvania to ensure students complete the course before graduation.
The impact statement acknowledges that many educators would likely be tasked to teach the course in alternative to another existing elective, meaning schools might offer fewer electives rather than take on additional instructional costs. If schools hire 62 new teachers statewide, or about 10% of the estimated need, the total cost including salary and benefits would equal about $4.8 million, the statement reads.
Teachers would incur the cost of certification and testing, or about $330 each, while the state would spend about $654,000 annually to reimburse schools for retirement and Social Security costs for the estimated new hires.
