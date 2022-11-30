HARRISBURG — The leader of the Pennsylvania Senate Democrats declared as unconstitutional the process to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner amid separate procedural votes Tuesday advancing the rare attempt to remove an elected official from office.
State Sen. Jay Costa of Allegheny County said during remarks from the Senate floor that incomplete legislative business expires when a session ends which, in this case, is the close of business today.
To continue the impeachment into the next two-year session beginning Jan. 3 would violate the Pennsylvania Constitution, Costa said.
“Let’s be clear, there is no impeachment exception to the Pennsylvania constitution that pending matters carry forward and carry over from one (session) to the next,” Costa said.
“The rules that the General Assembly is able to adopt today will not survive tomorrow’s deadline,” he said.
Senate Democrats are exploring all options regarding how to proceed which include potential legal remedies, according to a source. Krasner has already filed suit against the House Select Committee that kicked off the impeachment process this summer.
The House Republican majority carried the vote on Nov. 16 to impeach Krasner. He’s not accused of committing crimes in office, the standard used in prior impeachments in Pennsylvania. Rather, Republicans allege that Krasner’s internal policies and approach to mitigating violence and prosecuting crime in Philadelphia amounts to “misbehavior in public office,” an impeachable offense under the state constitution.
They pin his approach to not prosecuting certain misdemeanor crimes and his agreement on alleged light bail conditions as contributing to violent crime in the city. Krasner has denied the allegations and he and Democratic leaders in both chambers have likened it to a political witch hunt.
Under the Pennsylvania Constitution, the state House is the only body that can impeach a public official. The resulting trial occurs only in the state Senate. Two-thirds of the 50-person state Senate must vote to authorize a conviction.
The last impeachment happened in 1994 and prior to that, it was in the 19th century.
On Tuesday, the Senate’s Republican majority moved separate votes by a 30-20 margin advancing the process.
One resolution sets the rules of practice and procedure for the trial. The second formally invites designated trial managers from the House to present the articles of impeachment.
Sen. Jimmy Dillon, a Democrat representing northeast Philadelphia, broke ranks and sided with Republicans. He won a special election earlier this year to fulfill an incomplete term. His district narrowly leans Democratic, according to the online Dave’s Redistricting tool that analyzes partisan dynamics, and is among those potentially primed for a fierce election contest in 2024.
“All impeachments shall be tried by the Senate. Those are not my words. Those are not the words of an editorial opinion piece. Those are not the words of state law. Those are the words of the (state) constitution,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Armstrong, who will become Senate majority leader in 2023.
“We are obligated to receive those articles of impeachment,” he said.
Rep. Craig Williams, R-Delaware/Chester, chairs the three-member management committee. He’s joined by fellow Republican Rep. Tim Bonner, representing Mercer and Butler counties. The minority party member is Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia.
The managers are expected on the Senate floor this morning to make the presentment.
State senators are then expected to take an oath to uphold the constitution and also vote on a third impeachment-related resolution to issue a summons informing Krasner of the allegations and the Dec. 21 deadline to file a formal answer to the charges against him.
