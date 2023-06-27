HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate confirmed Gov. Josh Shapiro’s pick of Dr. Khalid Mumin to lead the Department of Education on Monday, certifying the cabinet position during budget talks as increased school funding and the concept of a voucher system have commanded lawmakers’ attention.
State senators also confirmed Thomas Cook as state fire commissioner and Michael Humphreys as insurance commissioner, voting 49-0 for each nominee.
Mumin was confirmed as education secretary by a 46-3 margin. Republican Sens. Jarrett Coleman, John DiSanto and Doug Mastriano voted in opposition. The GOP controls the Senate’s voting majority with 28 members on the 50-member panel.
Al Schmidt, a Republican who had overseen Philadelphia’s elections during the last presidential cycle, received a positive recommendation Monday from the State Government Committee. All committee members but Mastriano voted in favor. Schmidt is nominated to become commonwealth secretary and lead the Department of State, the agency in charge of elections and professional licensing.
Richard Negrin, acting secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection, also received a favorable recommendation from the Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee. All members voted in favor.
Neither Schmidt nor Negrin had their nominations considered Monday by the full Senate.
The Senate Education Committee recommended Mumin at the conclusion of a hearing held Monday morning. DiSanto and Mastriano were opposed.
Mumin is a former superintendent at Lower Merrion and Reading school districts with 25 years experience in education including as a classroom teacher and school principal.
The prospect of school vouchers commanded much of the hearing, introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature as Lifeline Scholarships. The program would allow students to transfer out of poorly performing schools and leave with most of their state subsidy to pay tuition and other costs at private schools, with tutors or other approved alternatives to public schools.
Gov. Shapiro, a Democrat, expressed support for the concept of a voucher system while campaigning for governor last fall, and he reiterated his position Friday in an interview with Fox News. Shapiro’s position runs afoul of many in his own party as well as the state’s largest teacher’s union, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, which staunchly opposes the concept.
Talk of school vouchers picked up momentum following a judge’s ruling in Commonwealth Court earlier this year that Pennsylvania’s school funding system was unconstitutional, putting the onus on legislators to develop a new method that’s more equitable for poorer districts.
“The governor’s focus on Lifeline Scholarships has not changed. He has said he’s open to the discussion but not at the detriment of money going to public schools. To this point, there have not been extensive discussions,” Mumin said. “To my knowledge, it’s not in the budget.”
Sen. Lindsey Williams, minority chair, D-Allegheny, was hesitant on this issue alone to support Mumin. She said there “is no way” to create a voucher system without damaging public schools and said flatly that both Shapiro and Mumin “are wrong.”
Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Delaware/Philadelphia, didn’t express a position on vouchers but was blunt in saying change is necessary. He said many Philadelphia high schools are failing to educate students, with students leaving without learning to read or write.
“For those who defend the system, I say look at the child, look at the outcomes,” he said. “The house is now on fire. What is a parent supposed to do, wait for us to debate funding for 20 years while their children become illiterate and go to prison?”
Monday’s hearing before Senate State Government Committee was the second of two for Schmidt, with the first having occurred in May.
Sen. Cris Dush, R-Cameron/Centre/Clinton/Elk/Jefferson/McKean, majority chair, said at the outset that the second hearing was “about securing future elections, not disputing the past.” Dush is among the Republican state lawmakers who actively challenged the validity of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Schmidt volunteered that under his stewardship, the Department of State cut wait times for corporate filings to be processed from 8 weeks to 2-3 days since the Shapiro Administration took over in January. And, he said, they tripled the processing of temporary nursing permits. Dush lauded the work but swiftly moved into election questions.
An update to the commonwealth’s maligned SURE system — the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors — wouldn’t happen until after the 2024 presidential election cycle, Schmidt told the Senate panel.
“It is antiquated and needs replacing,” Schmidt said. “I would say be primary of 2025,” he said of a target for instituting a new system.
The Department of State, Schmidt testified, could do more to ensure counties are keeping up with cleaning voter rolls within established processes. He explained that seven years, or 14 elections not counting special elections, must pass for inactive voters to be removed from voter rolls. Should the legislature seek to speed this up, Schmidt said the change must be in compliance with federal law.
He also said Pennsylvania’s membership in the multi-state clearinghouse ERIC — the Electronic Registration Information Center — is an all-or-nothing partnership, as Dush asked if it was possible to select certain services. Dush and others in Pennsylvania have challenged ERIC’s operations and controls, calling in May to exit the program as seven states also did this year. ERIC is a system where states, now 26 states and Washington, D.C., share data to update voter registration information.
