HARRISBURG — Three proposed amendments to Pennsylvania’s Constitution passed through the Senate State Government Committee on Monday, the first action in the new legislative session on measures sure to split most lawmakers along party lines.
Two of the proposals were included in the meeting’s agenda: Requiring all voters show ID at all elections and mandating that the Office of Auditor General routinely conduct election audits.
A third proposal, one also closely known to lawmakers, came by surprise through a bill amendment: Removing the governor’s veto power from the legislative process of overturning regulations.
All three moved on 8-3 votes. Democrat Sen. Lisa Boscola representing Lehigh/Northampton counties was the lone lawmaker to split with her party. She voted in support of moving forward with the amendments.
The three proposals are now in line for a potential vote by the Republican-controlled Senate. Plans that pass would move on to the narrowly divided House.
Proposed amendments must twice pass through both chambers of the General Assembly in consecutive sessions before being added to ballots, allowing voters the final say on whether to ratify the constitutional changes.
The proposals considered Monday passed on party lines last summer and, if ultimately adopted again this month, would be in line for consideration at the spring primary election on May 16.
There was no action on proposals seeking to declare that there is no right to abortion or government funding for elective abortions in Pennsylvania, and to allow gubernatorial nominees to choose their own running mates for lieutenant governor — as with the U.S. president and vice president — rather than have nominees elected separately in primary elections.
Sen. Jarrett Coleman, R-Bucks/Lehigh, introduced the proposal on election audits.
Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, offered the measure on voter ID. That bill was successfully amended to include the proposal on regulatory reform, which was put forward by committee chairman Sen. Cris Dush, R-Cameron/Centre/Clinton/Elk/Jefferson/McKean.
Sen. Katie Muth, D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery, questioned Dush as to why he felt the regulatory reform was necessary. Dush replied that the proposal would impact all regulations from executive branch agencies, such as Education and Health. He said they amount to a force of law, something only the General Assembly should have power over.
“I think the legislature has delegated far too much authority in the past and this is the way to rein that in,” Dush said.
Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Delaware/Montgomery, said she’d been presented with the bill amendment just one hour before Monday’s meeting. She likened it to the late night votes last summer that carried the constitutional amendments through the legislature the first time.
Regardless of how it was presented, Cappelletti said she opposed the regulatory measure because it undermines the governor’s constitutional authority and the equal balance of power across the government’s three branches.
Coleman addressed the proposal concerning election audits, saying public polling shows a lack of confidence in the electoral system. Mandatory reviews by the auditor general, which is an elected position, would go a long way to address those who lack trust in the system, he said.
Cappelletti pointed out that there are already requirements for counties to produce statistical samples as part of computing election returns, and risk-limiting audits are now required after each election.
She referred to the post-election unrest ongoing in Brazil as well as the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying both were “insurrections” fueled by unfounded accusations of fraud.
“I’ll rule you out of order on that,” Dush, the committee chair, said of Cappelletti’s use of the word “insurrection.”
“Until somebody’s charged with it we won’t use that (term) here.”
Hundreds of people were arrested and charged following the Capitol riot including several charged with “seditious conspiracy.”
Cappelletti adjusted, describing the incident as people having “stormed” and “attacked” the Capitol. She continued on the topic of audits, saying processes already in place have proven that American elections are fair, free and secure.
“If they weren’t, many of us would not be sitting in these seats right now,” Cappelletti said, “because we wouldn’t be sworn into office because we didn’t believe the election results were appropriate.”
