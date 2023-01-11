HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to marry separate proposed constitutional amendments concerning voter identification, regulatory disapproval reform and an exemption to the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse victims, bypassing the bipartisanship long demonstrated on the latter measure and forcing Democrats into a potential position of opposition.
Members of the Senate Rules and Executive Nominations Committee voted expressly along party lines to join the proposals into a single bill. The vote was 11-6 to move the bill to the full Senate floor. Among those senators who voted in favor were Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Bradford/Lycoming/Sullivan/Tioga/Union, and Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Crawford/Lawrence/Mercer.
Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Armstrong/Indiana/Jefferson/Westmoreland, successfully amended Senate Bill 1 to add the amendment that would open a two-year window for abuse survivors to file civil claims beyond the expiration of the statute of limitations.
On Monday in a separate action, Sen. Cris Dush successfully amended the voter ID proposal — which would mandate all voters show photo ID at all elections — to include the reform measure that would strip the governor of veto power when the Legislature overturns agency regulations.
“We’re troubled right now how to explain to (abuse survivors) what’s being done and how they’re being manipulated in this process. It’s wrong,” Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa said during the Rules meeting.
Costa added that the constitutionality of adopting multiple ballot questions in a single bill is the subject of ongoing litigation in state court.
Sen. Katie Muth, D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery, asked about the rationale to combine the potential ballot questions in a single bill.
Pittman said it was an efficient way to meet the impending deadline to get them onto the primary ballot.
“What you have here are priorities that have been passed before,” Pittman said.
The measures on voter ID and regulatory reform were adopted last session on the strength of Republican voting majority at the time. The abuse-related question received broad support from both sides of the aisle.
Proposed amendments must pass through the General Assembly in consecutive sessions before being put to ballot.
That the three measures are under a single bill in the Senate doesn’t much matter for passing through the upper chamber. Republicans hold the majority and can move it without Democratic support.
Where it becomes complicated is at the state House where the split is just 101-99 favoring the GOP and where partisan divisions haven’t allowed even the adoption of chamber rules or the establishment of a session day calendar. The House could ultimately offer its own version, one where the question on the statute of limitations stands alone. Republican leadership there has prioritized all three initiatives.
House Speaker Mark Rozzi, himself embattled over his pledge to be an independent speaker, is a staunch advocate for opening a window for abuse survivors to file civil claims.
However, any proposal to amend Pennsylvania’s constitution must be adopted by January’s end in order to adhere to legal requirements for advertising if the ballot questions are to be put before voters at the May 16 primary election.
The Senate action occurred in regular session. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a special session that began this week specifically on the abuse-related measure. Neither chamber made any headway on the proposal within the special session, though Republican leadership in both chambers has said Wolf’s directive was needless given wide support for the proposal in the past.
While the three proposals are now being carried in a single Senate bill, the questions would be listed individually on election ballots. That’s the way Democrats prefer the questions be considered in the legislature, too.
