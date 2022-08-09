The Inflation Reduction Act passed the U.S. Senate on a strict party-line vote that saw Pennsylvania’s contingent to the upper house split with Democrat Bob Casey in favor and Republican Pat Toomey opposed.
Republican Congressmen Fred Keller and John Joyce are among those expected to vote against the measure in the U.S. House, though another strict party-line vote would be enough to get the bill to the desk of President Joe Biden.
Should the bill become law, it’d be the latest in a series of legislative victories for the Biden administration.
Observers aren’t convinced, however, that successful bills on gun control, veteran health care, computer chip manufacturing, infrastructure and pending bills on marriage equality and the many initiatives within the Inflation Reduction Act will overcome the partisan divide that currently defines American politics.
“By all respects, Biden has been able to manage a lot of legislative wins in these first two years as president that just have not been working for him politically,” said Daniel Mallinson, assistant professor of public policy and administration at Penn State Harrisburg. “Part of that is where the economy is at. Part of that is communication by the White House and by Democrats. I just don’t know they’ve really communicated to the public well the movement they’ve gotten on so many different things.”
Professor James Vike, director of Widener University’s master’s program for public administration, said lags in implementing parts of the Inflation Reduction Act would likely prevent an immediate shift in the public’s general vibe — one deeply polarized and cynical with respect to politics.
The adoption of major bills recently, including several with bipartisan support, demonstrates the current Congress and executive administration aren’t as gridlocked as they might appear, Vike said. In time, the vibe could shift, he said, but perhaps only in retrospect.
“There will be a fairly substantive slate of government accomplishments,” Vike said. “I see this legislation and a couple of recent ones as potentially impacting that vibe.”
“The legislative agenda has been fairly robust and hasn’t all been strictly partisan,” he said.
The broad Inflation Reducation Act act seeks to lower prescription drug costs, greenhouse gas emissions and the national deficit, while also reducing energy costs and making new investments in domestic manufacturing. Much of the funding is distributed through tax credits but there’s also grant funding, rebates and loan forgiveness.
New revenue is estimated by Senate Democrats at $739 billion. That’s achieved through a 15 percent corporate minimum tax on certain businesses with $1 billion in profits, plus prescription drug pricing reform and enhanced tax enforcement. Taxes won’t rise on those earning less than $400,000, however, under the bill’s current terms.
Spending is estimated at $433 billion. It’s largely on energy security and climate initiatives, but also on extending the Affordable Care Act extension by three years for an estimated 13 million enrollees. Premiums would have risen an estimated 53 percent without the extra subsidies, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The bill calls for a $35 copay cap on insulin for Medicare Part D enrollees.
Citing federal data also analyzed by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette found that 154,000 Pennsylvanians enrolled in the Part D plan use insulin. They pay $575 annually out-of-pocket on average compared to $54 on average nationally.
The copay cap was sought for all Medicare enrollees and those using private insurance but was removed from the bill because of Senate rules. An override fell three votes short. Seven Republicans joined all Democrats and independents in nearly maintaining the broad copay cap.
The deficit reduction, Senate Democrats say, will exceed $300 billion.
Republican critics, however, say the new spending will do nothing to ease inflation, and a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report says there will be little to no impact on inflation through 2022 and into 2023.
Toomey called the spending in the bill reckless and described the potential result of government negotiations on prescription drugs, which has long been sought by Democrats, as “crippling” and possibly stifling new pharmaceutical developments.
“Last year, Democrats jammed through trillions of dollars in reckless spending that fueled the worst inflation in 40 years. Now, Democrats insist on pouring fuel on the fire with another partisan tax-and-spending spree that will only further exacerbate a recession we’re already likely in,” Toomey said.
Casey advocated for negotiations between the federal government and pharmaceutical companies, along with caps to out-of-pocket spending at $2,000.
He also pushed for tax credits incentivizing the domestic production of green energy products like wind turbines and solar panels, which his office says will result in new jobs and new income. Investments are particularly incentivized in “energy communities” — Census tracts, including those directly adjacent, that have at least 5% employment in oil and gas industries or that saw coal mine closures since 2000 or coal-fired electric plants since 2010.
The bill, too, seeks to invest billions in sustainable agriculture practices and conservation programs, residential energy efficiency upgrades, electric vehicle purchases and wildfire protections.
“The Inflation Reduction Act will lower health care and energy costs for families while creating well-paying jobs to transition the U.S. to clean energy and tackle the climate crisis. It’s a fiscally responsible bill that will bring down our national debt by ensuring profitable corporations start paying their fair share, just as American families have been doing all along,” Casey said.
Keller, who represents the 12th District, called it the “Income Reduction Act,” and said the bill will make the Internal Revenue Service larger than the Pentagon, the Department of State, the FBI and the Border Patrol combined.
Joyce, representing the 13th district, said the bill has a “deliberately misleading name” and serves as a wish list for a liberal Green New Deal agenda. Joyce said he will be a “no” vote in the House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.