The PA Route 6 Alliance is requesting nominations for its annual “Do 6” Awards recognizing individuals, groups, projects and communities that exemplify and advance the alliance’s mission of protecting, preserving and promoting the scenic, cultural, historic and recreational resources across the 11-county corridor of PA Route 6, which includes Crawford County.
Nominations may be submitted until June 1 by any individual or group through the online or printable form at paroute6.com/do-6-awards-nomination. Winners will be notified upon selection and awards will be presented at the PA Route 6 Annual Meeting and “Do 6” Awards on Oct. 6 in Corry.
Currently, nominations can be made in six categories:
• Lifetime Achievement Award — Presented to a person or agency that exemplifies outstanding leadership and advances the mission through heritage development.
• Heritage Partnership Award — Presented to a group, person or organization that has demonstrated excellence in historic preservation, cultural preservation, interpretation, and/or education through cross-corridor thinking and interagency cooperation.
• Heritage Tourism Award — Presented to a business or project that furthers economic and tourism development while respecting the heritage and cultural resources of the PA Route 6 Corridor.
• Artisan of the Year Award — Presented to an artist or artisan group that exemplifies the goals of the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail program showing regional thinking and cooperation while promoting the arts along the corridor.
• Heritage Leadership Award — Presented to a person(s), business or organization for meaningful contributions and/or through partnerships, by enriching communities through landscape initiatives or historic preservation.
• Heritage Community of the Year — Presented to the designated Heritage Community which is embracing its Heritage Tourism Work Plans and implementing worthwhile projects and showing impacts and results.
Award winners in 2022 included Erie Arts & Culture (Heritage Partnership); Lackawaxen River Trails (Heritage Tourism); Lisa Glover from Honesdale (Heritage Leadership); Impact Corry (Heritage Community of the Year); Highlands Chocolates in Wellsboro (Artisan of the Year); and Dan Glotz from the Warren County Planning Commission (Lifetime Achievement).
• More information: Visit paroute6.com/2023-annual-meeting, email info@paroute6.com, or call (814) 435-7706.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.