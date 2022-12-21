HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has scheduled mid-January via telephone for public input for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp.’s proposed rate hike.
On Oct. 28, National Fuel filed for an increase in its base delivery rate that would boost the average residential customer’s bill by $9.74 per month.
If approved as proposed, National Fuel Gas’ proposals would increase the bill for residential customer, using 8,400 cubic feet per month, from $99.93 to $109.67. In its filing, National Fuel Gas is also proposing increasing its monthly residential customer charge from $12 to $18.
PUC Administrative Law Judge Mary D. Long will preside over public hearings National Fuel’s request at 1 and 6 p.m. Jan. 19. The hearings will be held via telephone.
To testify at the hearing or just listen, a person must register no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 17. Interested persons may register by email or telephone by contacting Long’s office.
To pre-register by email, email Long’s legal assistant, Daniela Alban at dalban@pa.gov, and provide: first and last name; date and time (1 or 6 p.m.) of which hearing to testify; phone number to be used calling into the hearing.
To pre-register by phone, call Long’s office at (412) 565-3550 and leave a message with: first and last name; date and time (1 or 6 p.m.) of which hearing to testify; phone number to be used calling into the hearing; phone number where the person may reached prior to the hearing (if needed); and email address, if applicable.
Call-in information for the public hearings is toll-free: (866) 566-0649 and PIN number 83345259.
Those who intend to offer exhibits at the public input hearing, any proposed exhibits must be emailed to Long at malong@pa.gov, by Jan. 17. The email also must copy all individuals listed in the “service list” included on the PUC hearing notice.
Those who do not wish to testify but want to listen to the public input hearing, should contact Long’s office by email or phone as listed above and provide name and which hearings to listen to so the PUC will have adequate caller capacity.
National Fuel Gas presently provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 214,000 people in northwestern Pennsylvania.
A final PUC decision is due by July 27.
