One of two jackpot-winning tickets in Friday’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Treasure Hunt game was sold in Crawford County.
Two winning tickets were sold — one each in Crawford and Beaver counties — with the ticket holders to split a jackpot prize of $135,995, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Monday.
The two tickets each matched all five numbers drawn — 4-7-14-15-20, making each worth $67,997.50, less federal and state taxes. The taxes total 27.07 percent, making each valued at $49,590.58 after taxes.
The winning tickets were sold by the Meadville-area Giant Eagle, 18511 Smock Highway in Vernon Township, and at GetGo, 111 McMillen Ave., Beaver Falls.
No claims for either ticket had been filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery as of Monday.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
Pennsylvania Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
