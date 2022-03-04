The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) logged 4,851 reports of white supremacist propaganda displayed publicly across the country in 2021.
Racist and antisemitic flyers, stickers, banners, posters and stenciled graffiti were reported in every state but Hawaii, according to the ADL’s annual assessment, Fighting Hate from Home.
With 473 incidents, Pennsylvania finds itself at the top of the list followed by Virginia, Texas, Massachusetts, Washington, Maryland and New York.
Total incidents in 2021 are down 5 percent from 2020 but represent the second-highest annual total recorded. Also, antisemitic propaganda increased 27 percent from the year prior, according to the ADL assessment. The ADL’s Center on Extremism began tracking white supremacist propaganda in 2017.
Carla Hill, associate director of the Center on Extremism, said the public displays fuel online activity. These groups have been pushed away from larger platforms like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook but are still online in other spaces.
Propagandists spread materials publicly, record the incidents and share them online, especially in livestreams, Hill said. It allows them to market their groups, recruit new members and sell merchandise, she added.
“Harassment is used as entertainment,” Hill said during a webinar Thursday. “The group is motivated by seeing the donations come in (live) and driven by the desire to build a larger online following. This forces them to find ways to be edgier, ways to gain more attention.”
Oren Segal, vice president of the Center on Extremism, said ADL works to hold technology companies accountable that allow hate groups to use their platforms.
“Another thing that we can do Is demand that these companies do more to secure the safety, not only of their users but the impact that it has on the ground,” Segal said during the webinar.
Propaganda was spread by at least 38 groups but the far majority, more than 90 percent, came from three specific groups identified in the report.
The propaganda is often spread anonymously, allowing a limited risk of public exposure and giving the appearance the groups are larger and more influential than they actually are, ADL says. A heat map linked in the report at www.adl.org allows users to search and filter incidents by state and municipality.
Yael Hershfield, director of incident response and law enforcement initiatives, recommends that when encountering such propaganda, preserve the evidence with a photo or simply take it and report it to law enforcement or the ADL.
There’s been a shift, according to the ADL, to rebrand propaganda away from traditional symbols of hate to patriotic-themed messaging blended with hate and racism.
Santos Ramos, assistant regional director for ADL Philadelphia, said in the case of the most popular of the groups, physical propaganda materials are closely guarded and shared only with members. He said that makes it unlikely non-members were involved in the distributions.
ADL members on the webinar shared the website lifeafterhate.org for hate-group members to contact about safely exiting such groups.
Pennsylvania state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, reintroduced a package of bills last May to address hate crimes and ethnic intimidation.
The bills would require hate crime offenders to complete diversity classes and allow community impact statements for their actions, and enhance training for police to document and investigate hate crimes. They remain in committees since being introduced.
First introduced in the 2019-20 session, the bills were inspired by the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
“The Tree of Life tragedy shone a light on the shortcomings in Pennsylvania law relating to hate crimes and ethnic intimidation. Unfortunately, the Tree of Life incident is not the first and is clearly not be the last crime committed in the Commonwealth fueled by hate,” Costa wrote in a memo for the package of bills.